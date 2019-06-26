By Brett Owens

Be careful how you buy your bonds. The most popular tickers have a few aEURoefatal flawsaEUR thataEURtmll doom you to underperformance at best, or leave you hanging in the event of a market meltdown at worst!

LetaEURtms pick on the widely followed and owned iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF ( HYG ) as an example. It has attracted $15 billion in assets because:

ItaEURtms convenient aEUR" as easy to buy as a stock. ItaEURtms diversified (for better or worse, as weaEURtmll see shortly) with 981 individual holdings. It paysaEUR"5.6% today, to be specific.

The accessibility of funds like HYG appears cute and comfortable enough. But remember, ETFs are marketing products. They are designed to attract capital and not necessarily earn you a returnon it .

Big money is spent on television, print and online advertisements. Less cash and thought are put into the actual income strategies that ETFs employ, and their lagging returns reflect it.

LetaEURtms pick on the three biggest flaws most bond ETFs suffer from. Then, IaEURtmll share a superior way to buy bonds that is just as easy.

ETF Fatal Flaw #1: Underperformance

Investors who typed in aEURoeHYBaEUR instead of aEURoeHYGaEUR have typoaEURtmd their way to a richer retirement. The closed-end fund ( CEF ) New America High Income Fund ( HYB ) is a better way to buy high paying bonds. ItaEURtms outperformed its ETF cousin HYG by a 50% margin over the last dozen years:

Since inception 30 years ago, HYB has delivered outstanding returns of 9.7% per year with most of it coming as cash distributions.

The fund pays 7.7% today and it trades at a 12% discount to the street value of the bonds it holds. Investors buying HYB today are paying just $0.88 for $1 in bonds.

HYG meanwhile pays 5.6% and trades at a 1% premium to its portfolio. This means investors are paying $1.01 for a dollar in assets.

ETF Fatal Flaw #2: Ranking the Worst First

aEURoePassiveaEUR methodsaEUR"building portfolios based on rulesaEUR"donaEURtmt work well in the land of bonds because fixed income expertise canaEURtmt be readily pre-programmed. Top managers can deliver truly top returns.

HereaEURtms the main reason why bond indexing is bad. LetaEURtms consider stock indexes, which are weighted by company size. Generally speaking, the larger the firm, the more it matters in the indexaEURtms performance.

If you aEURoebuy by sizeaEUR in the debt markets, itaEURtms counterproductive. Stock market value for indexes doesnaEURtmt include debt. But bond markets are alldebt by definition . Follow the computers in Bond-ville and youaEURtmd maximize your exposure to the bonds of the firms that borrow the most money!

ThataEURtms the opposite of what weaEURtmre looking for in bonds, where our goal is to maximize our aEURoecouponaEUR (the percentage yield) while minimizing our risk (and making sure we get paid back our principal.)

ETF Fatal Flaw #3: False Sense of Liquidity

And hereaEURtms the aEURoemarket meltdownaEUR kicker on why you should always avoid bond ETFs:

They are subject to meltdowns if panic selling occurs.

If you sell HYG today, youaEURtmll get your money in exchange for your shares. And it will be iSharesaEURtm problem to settle up their end (by selling those 981 bonds en masse).

Problem is, weaEURtmre talking about bonds rather than stocks here, and there is no readily available liquid market for those bonds. Which means if a lot of selling occurs, HYG itself may take a hit if it has to unload its bonds at a discount (say, 70 or 80 cents on the dollar) to meet investorsaEURtm withdrawals. It may have to sell at any price!

CEFs like HYB donaEURtmt have this problem. They have fixed pools of assets, which help their managers ride out ups and downs. So as long as they buy good bonds that are funded by reliable cash flows, theyaEURtmll be fine.

The Best Bond Bet: CEFs for 7%+ Yields (Often Paid Monthly)

CEFs are the underappreciated darling of savvy income investors. They are better bond bets for three reasons:

They are actively managed by pros with a legitimate aEURoeedgeaEUR, Their asset pools are fixed, which means they can (and do) trade at discounts to their net asset values (NAVs), and They get access to cheap money, which helps them lever up returns with minimal risk.

Add up these edges, and we have a superior long-term vehicle for fixed income returns. And we can buy them at a discount by being patient income-seeking contrarians. Which means we can do even better than the 9.7% that a fund like HYB provided over three decades by aEURoecherry pickingaEUR our purchases.

PublisheraEURtms Note:

HYB has only $318 million in assets, which is a very good thing. It can be much more nimble than HYG with its own buys and sells. And thanks to its CEF structure, manager Ellen Terry is never forced to sell her holdings low.

Michael Foster, our in-house CEF expert, specializes in these types of under-the-radar CEF opportunities.

HYBaEURtms price too much!

