7 Mega-Cap Tech Stocks on a Rebound Now

U.S. equities are perking up this week thanks to indications out of Beijing that yes, the United States and China are at least talking at a low level about a trade deal. The result is a great sigh of relief on Wall Street and an aggressive bid higher in a number of familiar mega-cap stocks.

Here are seven of these famous stocks worth a closer look.

Mega-Cap Stocks on a Rebound: Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) shares are continuing to ride along the 50-day moving average, closing in once more on overhead resistance from the $215-a-share level. AAPL stock has more or less been in a holding pattern over the past year thanks to China trade fears, anticipation for the iPhone 11 and recent privacy concerns .

The company will next report results on Oct. 31 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.83 per share on revenues of $62.8 billion. When results were last reported on July 30, earnings of $2.18 per share beat estimates by 8 cents on a 1% rise in revenues.

Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) shares are enjoying a rebound off of their 200-day moving average, a level that has held prices a number of times over the past few months. Good news here could well power another rally attempt at the $2,000-a-share threshold that has caused trouble since it first touched in the summer of 2018.

The company will next report results on Oct. 24 after the close. Analysts are looking at earnings of $4.54 per share on revenues of $68.8 billion. When results were last reported July 25, earnings of $5.22 missed estimates by 41 cents on a 19.9% rise in revenues.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) shares are bounding off of the company's 200-day and 50-day moving averages, threatening to break out of a wedge channel between its 50-week and 200-week moving averages that started last summer.

The company will next report results on Nov. 14 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.57 per share on revenues of $2.9 billion. When the company last reported on Aug. 15 earnings of $1.24 per share beat estimates by 9 cents on a 17.4% decline in revenues.

Twitter (TWTR)

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) shares are clamoring back towards the highs set in early 2018 and racing away from their 200-day and 50-day moving averages.

The company will next report results on Oct. 24 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 20 cents per share on revenues of $873.9 million. When the company last reported on July 26, earnings of 5 cents per share missed estimates by 14 cents on an 18.4% decline in revenues.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) shares have risen back up and over their 50-day moving average and look ready to break out of its two-month consolidation range with a push to fresh highs.

The company will next report results on Oct. 23 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.24 per share on revenues of $32.2 billion. When results were last reported on July 18, earnings of $1.37 per share beat estimates by 16 cents on a 12.1% rise in revenues.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Shares of Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) are bouncing off of their 50-day moving average and are enjoying a "golden cross" - the 50-day average crossing back up and over its 200-day moving average.

The company will next report results on Oct. 24 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $12.49 per share on revenues of just over $40 billion. When the company last reported on July 25, earnings of $14.21 beat estimates by $2.83 on a 19.3% rise in revenues.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO ) shares are close to enjoying another bounce off of its 200-day movie average - a pattern that's been in play since late May - setting up a likely return to its early May highs.

The company will next report results on Sept. 12 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of $5.13 per share on revenues of $5.6 billion. When the company last reported on June 13, earnings of $5.21 per share beat estimates by 3 cents on a 10% rise in revenues.

As of this writing, William Roth did not hold any of the aforementioned securities.

