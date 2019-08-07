7 Marijuana Penny Stocks to Consider for Those Who Can Handle Risk

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

[Editor's note: This story will be updated each week with new stocks and analysis. Please check back often for Mark's latest take on marijuana penny stocks.]

Many people like to invest in penny stocks. Especially appealing are marijuana penny stocks. It is probably reasonable to think that in this booming industry that there are some hidden gems out there.

Every investor wants to find the penny stock that becomes the next Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) or Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ). Then they can retire, buy a private island in the Caribbean and live happily ever after.

But you need to use extreme caution when investing in this very risky part of the market. After all, there is a reason why the stocks are penny stocks. Typically, these are companies with serious issues. Most of them will not survive.

I am looking at the following seven stocks because these companies all have recently had developments that I consider positive. They may be bullish for the long-term prospects. These are not buy recommendations by any means. This is just the first part of my analysis. The companies are on my interest list and I will continue to watch them.

Marijuana Penny Stocks: Choom Holdings Inc (CHOOF)

Choom Holdings (OTCMKTS: CHOOF ) produces and sells cannabis for medical purposes.

There could be a confluence of two positive dynamics happening here.

First of all, CHOOF stock is trading at a level that was support in the past. The levels around 30 cents were support from December through February.

In addition, the company announced that it has hired Corey Gillon as president. Gillon is a senior level executive with over 20 years of experience in the retail industry. He has held leadership roles at Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) and Aritzia (TSE: ATZ ), a large Canadian retailer.

The marijuana industry is full of incompetent management, people who lack the experience to manage a company as it grows. The fact that Choom will have a seasoned veteran running the company may give it an advantage over many of its competitors.

Emerald Health Therapeutics (EMHTF)

Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: EMHTF ) is a pharmaceutical company that engages in the production and sale of cannabis products. There are some developments in this company that I view as positive.

On July 15, the company announced that it received its cultivation license for a large outdoor growing area. I think that outdoor growing will be the future of marijuana.

Most of the large companies grow indoors or in greenhouses. There are advantages to these growing methods, but the cost of outdoor growing is much cheaper and these cost benefits outweigh those advantages. Emerald is positioning itself for this.

In addition, Emerald is bringing in an experienced veteran to run the company. Riaz Bandali is the new CEO. This will give the company and advantage over its competitors that are run by inexperienced management.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)

InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: IMLFF ) develops cannabinoids drug design platforms.

Like the other two, InMed is bringing in some veterans to run the company. They hired Bruce Colwill to be the chief financial officer. He has over 25 years of experience in financial leadership roles.

In addition, the company recently announced that it has appointed a new member to the Board of Directors. Catherine Sazdanoff joins the board with more then 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry.

Some institutional investors believe that the composition of the board is a very important dynamic for the performance of the company. This addition is most likely a positive development.

IMLFF stock has been trending lower since the beginning of the year. Maybe these developments will turn it around.

Auxy Cannabis Group (CBWTF)

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS: CBWTF ) engages in investment, financial and banking solutions.

You can see that there is support around the 43-cent level and resistance around the 75-cent level. CBWTF stock has rallied on recent news and is now testing this resistance.

The news is that the British Tobacco company Imperial Brands is making a $95 million investment into Auxly.

Auxly is going to use this money to develop derivatives. The plan is to start selling them in Canada later on this year.

This will be a very interesting company to watch over the next few months. One of the most important themes in the cannabis industry is the potential Federal legalization of marijuana.

When (not if) this happens, banking institutions will be allowed to do business with cannabis companies. This will open the floodgates for institutional investors. Auxly may be developing a road map that can be followed by others.

iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)

iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTCMKTS: ITHUF ) owns marijuana dispensaries.

ITHUF has been trending lower since March, but this trend may be breaking. When prices are falling the forces of supply control the market. When a downtrend line breaks, it could mean that the forces of demand may be taking over and are about to drive the stock higher.

This company has five dispensaries in Florida and it just announced plans to open a sixth in Miami-Dade County.

Florida has one of the fastest growing medical marijuana markets in the country. This isn't surprising considering that the state has the highest percentage of senior citizens of any state. ITHUF is positioning itself to take advantage of this dynamic.

CV Sciences Inc. (CVSI)

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS: CVSI ) develops and sells consumer and pharmaceutical products.

Since June, the $4 level has been support for CVSI stock. It will be interesting to see if it rallies off of this level.

This company just announced that it has expanded its distribution partnership with Kroger (NYSE: KR ). Its products will now be available at more than 1,300 Kroger stores.

This enormous distribution network for CVSI could potentially be very bullish for the stock. Not only will it expand its sales, the company will also increase its name recognition and industry reputation.

MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS: MMNFF ) is a California based dispensary company.

MMNFF stock is testing support at the $2 level. After trading down to this level in June, a 35% rally followed.

This company is also trying to get a foothold in the rapidly growing market in Florida. It plans on having at least 12 dispensaries there in the not too distance future.

The Florida market may soon become oversaturated with dispensaries, but MedMen's name recognition and early presence there may give it an advantage over its competition.

At the time of this writing Mark Putrino did not hold any positions I the aforementioned securities.

