6 Market-Beating Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Honing in on dividend is a tried-and-true practice during market turbulence. These cash payouts are major sources of consistent income for investors when returns from the equity market are at risk. Investors can enjoy rising current income, while anticipating capital appreciation irrespective of market conditions.





In particular, stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth as opposed to those that pay high yields form a healthy portfolio with more scope for capital appreciation.Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth generally act as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty as these belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to large swings in the market while simultaneously offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts.These stocks pose a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics. All these superior fundamentals make dividend growth a promising investment as opposed to their traditional dividend counterparts. Further, a history of strong dividend growth indicates that a future hike is likely. This makes the portfolio healthy and safe.Furthermore, these have a long history of outperformance over the long term. However, it does not necessarily mean that they have the highest yields.Here are the screening parameters that could result in a winning dividend growth portfolio:This selects stocks with a solid dividend growth history.This represents stocks with a strong record of growing revenue.This represents stocks with a solid earnings growth history.This represents the rate at which a company's earnings are expected to grow. Improving earnings should help companies sustain dividend payments.A ratio less than M-industry indicates that the stock is undervalued in that industry and that an investor needs to pay less for better cash flow generated by the company.This ensures that the stock appreciated more than the S&P 500 over the past six months.Stocks having a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) generally outperform their peers in all types of market environment.Our research shows that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.Here are six of the 18 stocks that fit the bill:Lowa-basedoperates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company has seen positive earnings estimate revision of 38 cents over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (ending April 2020) and an expected earnings growth rate of 5.63%. It has a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score of A. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here New Jersey-basedis a global manufacturer and marketer of high quality, branded convenience food products. The company saw positive earnings estimate revision of 6 cents over the past 30 days for fiscal year (ending July 2020) and has an expected growth rate of 2%. It has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of B.Oregon-basedis one of largest automotive retailers featuring most domestic and import franchises. The company delivered an average positive earnings surprise of 3.49% in the past four quarters and has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.72%. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of B.Maryland-basedis a global security and aerospace company principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. It has seen solid earnings estimate revision of 22 cents over the past 30 days for this year and has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.54%. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of B.Colorado-basedis a customer experience, technology and services company that focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experiences. The company has an estimated earnings growth rate of 12.75% for this year and delivered an average positive earnings surprise of 7.85% for the past four quarters. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of A.California-basedprovides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed and accounting professionals. The company has an estimated earnings growth rate of 19.43% for fiscal year (ended August 2019) and delivered an average positive earnings surprise of 55.51% for the past four quarters. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of A.You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

