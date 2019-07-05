Quantcast

5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: INTC, TWTR, AMZN, APHA, UBER

By Bret Kenwell,

The markets ramped higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hitting new all-time highs. Stocks were fueled higher by earnings, as investors continue to gobble up stocks amid solid GDP growth and a likely interest rate cut next week. Let's look at a few top stock trades going into next week.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow #1: Intel

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) was posting robust gains in the after-hours trading session. But unlike Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ), the stock could not hold those gains. Shares fell less than a percent, but the bearish reversal doesn't look pretty.

INTC stock was just starting to fill its previous post-earnings gap from April (blue box). It was also starting to breakout over short-term channel resistance (blue line). If INTC can reverse its losses in the next few days - reclaiming $53 - perhaps it can work on filling that gap back up toward $57.

Should it continue to decline, see that the key $50 level holds as support. If it does, channel support should guide it higher.

Also keep in mind, the 50% retracement for the one-year range comes into play near $50.98, while the 20-day moving average is near $50.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow #2: Twitter

Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR ) rally shouldn't be too surprising, given the quality quarters we just saw from Snap (NYSE: SNAP ) and Facebook (NYSE: FB ) earlier in the week.

The stock's near-10% move is sending Twitter to its highest level in about a year. Ironically, last July it plunged from $42 down to $31 in just two days on a poorly received earnings result. Now it's tagging $42 in Friday's session.

If the stock can reclaim this level, look for a possible push into the mid-$40s. Should $42 acts as resistance for now, see that its post-earnings open - near $40 - holds as support. If it does, look for an eventual retest of $42.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow #3: Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) had a unique earnings reaction to its second-quarter results . Not good enough to justify bidding shares higher, nor bad enough to justify dumping the stock as it's currently down less than 2%.

Hmm…

On the plus side, we still have a solid setup on the charts. I would have loved to see AMZN hold the $1,950 level and 20-day moving average. However, if the stock can reclaim these two marks, it may well make a run at the $2,000 to $2,030 area again. Above it and new highs are possible.

On the other hand, below Friday's low likely brings up a test of the 50-day moving average just below $1,900.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow #4: Aphria

Earlier this week, we asked if Aphria (NYSE: APHA ) is heading for $5 per share . Down 6% on Friday to $5.50 and it's halfway there. Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB ), Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC ) and New AgeBeverages (NASDAQ: NBEV ) all have varying looks of unhealthiness at the moment.

For now, APHA stock needs to hold its January lows near $5.45. Below and it opens the door to $5. However, I wouldn't buy Aphria here and hope it holds. Instead, I see little reason to buy shares unless they're either much cheaper or can hurdle multiple levels of resistance.

For Aphria, those resistance levels include the ~$6.30 level, as well as the 20-day moving average. Conservative bulls may even wait for APHA to clear the 50-day moving average.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow #5: Uber

Uber (NYSE: UBER ) continues to put in a series of higher lows, a bullish technical development, but resistance at its $45 IPO remains in place.

The stock now has a 50-day moving average to trade against, and the stock is maintaining above it. On Friday, it cleared its 8-day and 20-day moving averages as well.

If the 50-day gives way, investors can stop out. If Uber can breakout over resistance, see if it can run to its high at $47.08. Above it could usher in $50+.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell . As of this writing, Bret Kenwell is long AMZN and GOOGL. 

The post 5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: INTC, TWTR, AMZN, APHA, UBER appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




