Earnings season rolls on as the retailers are due to take center stage.

It's been a tough year for the retailers as the tariffs, and threat of tariffs, have made it difficult for some of them to see far into the future.

But the consumer has been holding up. No matter what you think about the tariffs, the consumer continues to spend, especially on the luxury end.

Some retailers have good earnings surprise track records, but the story is often in the same-store-sales growth.

Who will surprise the Street this quarter?

5 Top Retail Earnings Charts

1. Macy's M has beat 8 quarters in a row but shares are near 5-year lows. It now pays a dividend yielding 7.8%. The company's forward P/E is just 6.5. Is Macy's a deal?

2. Canada Goose GOOS hasn't missed since its 2017 IPO. That's impressive. Shares initially soared on the IPO but have since been choppy. Luxury has been strong in 2019, however. Will Canada Goose confirm that rich shoppers are still buying?

3. Walmart WMT has one of the best charts this week as shares have actually hit new 5-year highs in 2019. It also has an excellent beat record with just 2 misses in the past 5 years. Is Walmart the safety retail play?

4. Tapestry TPR which owns the Coach and Kate Spade brands has only missed once in the last 5 years. But investors don't care as they have fled the stock in the last year, forcing it down to 5-year lows. It now trades with a forward P/E of just 9.3. Is it a deal?

5. JCPenney JCP is coming off a miss last quarter. Shares have sunk to new 5-year lows under $1. It's still in the middle of its new CEO's turnaround plan. Is there any hope for this established retailer?

