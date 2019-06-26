Quantcast

5 Successful New ETFs of Q2

By Sanghamitra Saha,

The ETF industry has gained huge popularity within a span of 20 years. Issuers have been coming up with products in bulk. This year appears to have solid momentum, with about 127 new funds on board. The second quarter saw around 72 ETF rollouts.

All these have taken the tally to 2,286 ETFs so far, with an average market cap of $3,968.5 billion. Not only this, a considerable number of ETFs are in the pipeline, pointing to growing investor interest in exchange-traded products in this market. There is a wide range of state-of-the-art and fresh-themed products in the space, which hold investors' attention despite market peaks and troughs.

Here are five ETFs launched in Q2 that have amassed a decent asset base within days of hitting the market.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF  SUSL - $1.18 billion

The fund hit the market on May 7, amassing a huge asset base within a short span. The underlying MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders Index comprises U.S. large and mid-capitalization stocks of companies with high environmental, social, and governance performance relative to their sector peers. The fund charges 15 bps in fees (read: May ETF Asset Report: Quality U.S. Equities Win ).

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF  CLOU - $403.4 million

The fund entered the market in April. It looks to invest in companies positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of cloud computing technology, including companies whose principal business is in offering computing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), managed server storage space and data center real estate investment trusts, and/or cloud and edge computing infrastructure and hardware. The fund charges 68 bps in fees (read: Tech ETFs Plummet on Antitrust Scrutiny Fears ).

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New  PAPR - $116.5 million

The fund, which debuted on Apr 1, seeks to track the return of the S&P 500 Price Return Index, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering investors against the first 15% of losses over the outcome period. The ETF can be held indefinitely, resetting at the end of each outcome period, approximately annually. The fund charges 79 bps in fees.

Tactical Income ETF  TBND - $75.5 million

This actively-managed ETF, which forayed into the market on Jun 18, seeks to provide total return by  ETFs that primarily invest in fixed-income securities, REITs, MLPs, dividend paying equity stocks, including utility stocks and exchange-traded notes. The expense ratio is 1.59%.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF  TPLC - $58.9 million

The fund hit the market at the start of May. The underlying Victory U.S. Large Cap Volatility Weighted BRI Index is an unmanaged, volatility weighted index. It consists of stocks included in the Nasdaq Victory US Large Cap 500 Volatility Weighted Index and eliminates companies that do not satisfy the eVALUEator proprietary Biblically Responsible Investing screening criteria.

