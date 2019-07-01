5 Successful New ETFs of 1H

The ETF industry has been growing by leaps and bounds and issuers have been coming up with products to meet the demand. This year appears to have solid momentum too, with about 127 new funds on board. All these have taken the tally to 2,285 ETFs so far (up 2.01% year to date), with an average market cap of $3,971.7 billion ( up 16.8% year to date).

There was net asset flow of $114.74 billion, which marks 20.1% year-to-date growth. Here are five ETFs launched in the first half that have amassed a decent asset base within days of hitting the market.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF SUSL - $1.41 billion - May 7

The fund hit the market on May 7, amassing a huge asset base within a short span. The underlying MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders Index comprises U.S. large and mid-capitalization stocks of companies with high environmental, social, and governance performance relative to their sector peers. The fund charges 10 bps in fees (read: May ETF Asset Report: Quality U.S. Equities Win ).

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF USSG - $1.19 billion - Mar 7

The underlying MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index is a capitalization weighted index that provides exposure to companies with high Environmental, Social and Governance performance relative to their sector peers. The fund charges 10 bps in fees.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF CLOU - $425.6 million - Apr 12

The fund entered the market in April. It looks to invest in companies positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of cloud computing technology, including companies whose principal business is in offering computing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), managed server storage space and data center real estate investment trusts, and/or cloud and edge computing infrastructure and hardware. The fund charges 68 bps in fees (read: 5 Successful New ETFs of Q2 ).

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF VRAI - $222.3 million - Feb 7

The underlying Indxx Real Asset Income Index comprises income-producing, U.S. equity securities across three real asset categories - real estate, natural resources and infrastructure. Each real asset category includes the top 30 dividend growers systematically picked from the 60 highest dividend-paying securities in the category. It charges 55 bps in fees.

Virtus Private Credit ETF VPC - $189.7 million - Feb 7

The underlying Indxx Private Credit Index seeks to track the performance of U.S.-listed, registered closed-end investment companies that have elected to be regulated as BDCs as well as U.S.-listed, non-BDC registered closed-end funds that provide significant exposure to private credit.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>