5 Strong Buy Stocks Surging to New Highs

The stock market just can't seem to break out of its recent range-bound trend. The strength of the 50-day moving average closing up the roof has been too much. We will need to get either trade war resolution or more doves flying from the Fed before the ship rights itself and we can really break out. But, if you're too impatient to wait, check out some of these stocks breaking to new highs.



Each day I, Dave Bartosiak of Zacks.com

I've got five Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks breaking out to new highs. The list of stocks I cover today include:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Digital Turbine (APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices. The company offers other products and professional services directly related to the Ignite platform.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Helen of Troy (HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty.

Hilltop Holdings (HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance.