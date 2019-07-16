Earnings season has finally arrived with the official kick-off by the large cap banks.

But this week we're also getting more than just the banks including the first of the FAANG stocks to report and some of the big cap winners.

But who has the most spectacular charts this week? You might be surprised.

They're not in the industries and sectors you might think they would be: railroads, healthcare, insurance and consumer discretionary.

They're not in tech. Gasp.

It's not easy to beat on the earnings consistently, but most of these stocks have been doing it over the last 5 years (although some better than others.)

Can they keep it going this earnings season?

5 Stocks with Spectacular Earnings Charts

1. CSX CSX is the first railroad to repor t earnings . It hasn't missed earnings in 5 years. That's impressive. It's up 26% year-to-date and trading just near the 5-year high. Will the rally continue?

2. Cintas CTAS is often overlooked but look at that gorgeous chart. The uniform maker's shares have rebounded off the big December 2018 sell-off and are up 44.8% year-to-date. It has only missed once over the last 5 years and is at another 5-year high. It's not cheap, with a forward P/E of 29. Is it priced for perfection?

3. Abbott Labs ABT hasn't missed in 5 years either. Also impressive. Shares are up 33% over the last year, outperforming the S&P 500 which is up just 7.7% during that time. Shares are no longer cheap, with a forward P/E of 26.

4. Progressive PGR has rallied 39.2% year-to-date and has been hitting new multi-year highs. This big insurer has beat 6 out of the last 7 quarters. It's still cheap, even while hitting new highs. It has a forward P/E of just 15.8.

5. Pool Corp POOL is a barometer on the consumer. If you're feeling good, you put in the pool and you buy products for it. Shares have been hitting new 5-year highs even though the company has missed on earnings 3 out of the last 4 quarters. It's not cheap, with a forward P/E of 29. Is the party going to end soon or can the rally continue?

