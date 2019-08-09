5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength Despite Market Volatility

"In the stock game, winning means reaching a higher price." However, striking the right chord each time needs a fair amount of luck.



No matter how disciplined and systematic investors are, equity market volatility will always manage to get the better of them. While a few lucky ones rake in the moolah, others fall victim to ad hoc strategies.



One could resort to commonly used techniques to find beaten down stocks that have the potential to recover faster than others. However, even such investment choices bear the risk of disappointment. Particularly, one could fall into the value trap if the hidden weaknesses in selected stock are not identified.



So, wouldn't it be a safer strategy to look for stocks that are winners currently and have the potential to gain further?



Sounds good? Here's how to execute it:



One should primarily target stocks that have recently been on a bull run. Actually, stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.



If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or else it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks that are capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.



However, recent price strength alone cannot create the magic. Therefore, you need to set other relevant parameters to create a successful investment strategy.



Here's how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.



Screening Parameters:



Percentage Change in Price (4 Weeks) greater than zero : This criterion shows that the stock has moved higher in the last four weeks.



Percentage Change Price (12 Weeks) greater than 10 : This indicates that the stock has seen momentum over the last three months. This lowers the risk of choosing stocks that may have drawn attention due to the overwhelming performance of the overall market in a very short period.



Zacks Rank 1 : No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



Average Broker Rating 1 or 2 : This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the stock's future performance.



Current Price greater than 5 : The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5.



Current Price/ 52-Week High-Low Range more than 85% : This criterion filters stocks that are trading near their respective 52-week highs. It indicates that these are strong enough in terms of price.



Just these few criteria narrowed down the universe from over 7,700 stocks to just 36.



Here we present five stocks out of those 36:



SSR Mining Inc . SSRM engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits.



The company's stock price has surged 24.4% in the past four weeks. It has expected earnings growth of 134.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved by 25.6% over the last 30 days.



Pretium Resources Inc . PVG is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores gold, silver and copper deposits.



The company's stock price has advanced 22.3% in the past four weeks. It has expected earnings growth of 225% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved by 32.7% over the last 30 days.



Griffon Corp . GFF is engaged in the home and building products and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico and China.



The company's stock price has risen 19.5% in the past four weeks. It has expected earnings growth of 39.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved by 19.1% in the last 30 days.



Exponent Inc.EXPO is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines.



The company's stock price has increased 19.4% in the past four weeks. It has expected earnings growth of 17.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved by 3.5% over the last 30 days.



MasTec Inc . MTZ is an infrastructure construction company providing engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada..



The company's stock price has advanced 18.5% in the past four weeks. It has expected earnings growth of 30.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved by 7.9% in the last 30 days.



