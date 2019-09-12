5 Stocks with High Net Income Ratio to Grab Now

Investors always have a keen eye for companies having a high level of profitability regardless of the market condition. And profitability analysis is the best measure of a company's ability to offer sturdy returns to its investors.

There are a variety of profitability ratios that can help investors find highly profitable stocks, but the most successful and frequently used one is net income ratio or net profit margin.

Net Income Ratio

Net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using net income ratio, one can determine a company's efficiency in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company's ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Screening Parameters

Net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. So, we have added a few more criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.

Zacks Rank Equal to #1: No matter whether good market or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Trailing 12-Month Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have witnessed higher-than-industry sales and net income growth in the past 12 months are well positioned to perform well.

Trailing 12-Month Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: High net income ratio indicates a company's solid profitability.

Percentage Rating 'Strong Buy' greater than 70: This indicates that 70% of the current broker recommendations for the stock are 'Strong Buy.'

These few parameters narrowed down the universe of over 7,099 stocks to only 10.

Here are five of the 10 stocks that qualified the screen:

ACM Research, Inc. ACMR is a provider of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment used by manufacturers of advanced semiconductors. Its 12-month net profit margin is 13.2%.

FibroGen, Inc. FGEN is the owner and operator of a biopharmaceutical company. Its 12-month net profit margin is 13.9%.

Funko, Inc. FNKO is a pop culture consumer products company. Its 12-month net profit margin is 2%.

Matrix Service Company MTRX is engaged in designing, building and maintenance of infrastructure related to North America's energy and industrial markets. Its 12-month net profit margin is 2%.

PetIQ, Inc. PETQ is a pet medication and wellness company. Its 12-month net profit margin is 0.7%.

