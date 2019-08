5 Solid Stocks Near 52-Week High With More Room to Run

A 52-week high generally serves as an indicator for investors as stocks near that level are perceived to be winners.





Notably, investors often wonder if the stock is overpriced considering the high price. While the apprehensions are not absolutely baseless, all stocks hitting a 52-week high are not necessarily overpriced.In fact, an investor might miss out on top gainers in an attempt to avoid the steep prices of stocks that are near their 52-week high mark.A stock can maintain the momentum and keep scaling new highs. So, one should take a more informed approach to understand if further upside is left.Here we discuss a strategy to find the right stocks.Borrowing from the basics of momentum investing, this technique bets on "buy high, sell higher."Many a time, stocks hitting a 52-week high fail to scale higher despite having potential. This is because investors fear that the stocks are overvalued and a price crash is impending.In fact, overvaluation is quite natural for most of these stocks as investors' focus (or willingness to pay premium) has helped them reach the level. But that does not always mean an impending decline. Factors such as robust sales, surging profit levels, earnings growth prospects and strategic acquisitions that encouraged investors to bet on these stocks could keep them motivated if there is no tangible negative. In other words, the momentum might continue.Also, when a string of positive developments dominates the market, investors find their under-reaction unwarranted, even if there are no company-specific driving forces.We ran a screen to zero in on 52-week high stocks (trading near the high level) that hold tremendous upside potential. The screen includes parameters to shortlist stocks with strong earnings growth expectations, sturdy value metrics and price momentum.Moreover, the screen filters stocks that are relatively undervalued compared to their peers, in terms o f earnings as well as sales, ensuring continuation of their rally for some time.This is the ratio between the current price and the highest price at which the stock has traded in the past 52 weeks. A value greater than 0.8 implies that the stock is trading within 20% of its 52-week high range.It ensures that the stock price has moved north over the past four weeks.This metric guarantees a continued upward price momentum for the stock over the past three months as well.The lower, the better.This metric measures the amount an investor puts into a company to obtain one dollar of earnings. It narrows down the list of stocks to those that are undervalued compared to the industry.This helps choose stocks that have higher growth rates than the industry. This is a meaningful indicator, as decen t earnings growth adds to investor optimism.No screening is complete without our proven Zacks Rank, which has proved its worth since its inception. It is a fundamental truth that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have always managed to brave adversities and beat the market. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here This parameter will help screen stocks that are trading at $5 or higher.Inclusion of this metric ensures that there is a substantial volume of shares, so trading is easier.Here are five of the 20 stocks that made it through the screen: MDT , headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies. Currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, the company delivered average positive surprise of 5.83% in the last four quarters.Based in California, SYMC is known for some of the popular brands in security and utilities, including Norton Anti-Virus, Norton Internet Security and Norton System Works. It offers a wide range of application and software products for firewall, virtual private network, virus protection, vulnerability management, intrusion detection and security services. Currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, the company delivered average positive surprise of 18.62% in the last four quarters.Minneapolis, MN-based TGT operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company provides an array of goods ranging from household essentials and electronics to toys and apparel for men, women and kids. The Zacks #2 Ranked player delivered average beat of 4.56% in the previous four quarters. OUT is a lessor of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites across the United States, Canada and Latin America. The company's portfolio primarily consists of billboard displays. Currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, the company delivered average positive surprise of 3.15% in the last four quarters. ATKR , based in Harvey, IL, manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products. It offers steel tubes and pipes, electrical conduit, armored wire and cable, cable trays, metal framing systems and building components. The Zacks #2 Ranked player delivered average beat of 9.45% in the previous four quarters.You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your trial to the Research Wizard today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks' portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report