Earnings season is ending but not before the retailers have their say.

This week only about 170 companies are reporting but among them are some of the biggest names in retail.

Over the next 2 weeks over 100 companies are reporting including a bunch of the hot, niche retailers.

Despite all the doom and gloom around the retailers, many of them have excellen t earnings surprise track records. And they're doing it in an industry that has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the last 5 years.

It's not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter for years but some of these retailers are doing just that.

In addition, they're now trying to mitigate tariffs which adds on another layer of complexity.

5 Must-See Retail Earnings Charts

1. Ulta Beauty ULTA has missed only one time since 2016. Shares hit new highs in 2019. But they're no longer cheap, at 25x. Beauty has been among the hottest retail categories. Will Ulta beat again?

2. American Eagle Outfitters AEO has put together 6 beats in a row but the shares have come down off their 5-year highs. Shares are down 12.5% year-to-date. But they're cheap, with a forward P/E of just 10. And shareholders get a big dividend, currently yielding 3.4%.

3. Lululemon LULU has beat 9 quarters in a row and has regained its title as one of the Kings of the retailers. A push into menswear and other categories like skincare, have lit a fire under the company. It's not cheap at 38x. Is it priced for perfection?

4. RH RH hasn't missed on earnings since 2016 but the shares have been volatile over the last few years. The luxury furniture retailer already raised full year sales and earnings guidance ahead of this report but it faces questions about tariffs and luxury demand. Are the upper end shoppers still buying?

5. At Home Group HOME has missed twice in a row and the shares have sunk to new all-time lows. It has a forward P/E of just 8.9. Is this the quarter it turns it around?

[In full disclosure, the author of this article owns shares of LULU, RH and ULTA in her own personal portfolio.]

