Quantcast

5 Must-See Earnings Charts This Week

By Tracey Ryniec,

Shutterstock photo

Earnings season is far from over even though FAANG and a lot of the S&P 500 has already reported.

There are over 1,000 companies expected to repor t earnings this week including some hot big cap stocks, big brand restaurant and retail names, and a bunch of recent IPOs, including two of the unicorns.

It's not easy to beat every quarter or nearly every quarter for several years yet most of these five companies have been doing just that.

Who will surprise the Street this week?

5 Must-See Earnings Charts This Week

1.    Walt Disney DIS has beaten just 3 times in a row so it doesn't have the long-term track record of some of the others this week. But, in 2019, shares have finally broken out of their multi-year channel thanks to their soon-to-come streaming service as well as their blockbuster summer movie season. How good was it?

2.    Match Group MTCH has one of the best charts on the Street this week. It has beat 5 quarters in a row and shares are trading near all-time highs. It's trading at 39x forward earnings now though. Is it priced for perfection?

3.    Planet Fitness PLNT is another stock with a beautiful chart. Not only is it trading near its all-time highs but it hasn't missed on earnings since its 2015 IPO. Like Match, it's pricey too at 49x. Can it keep its momentum?

4.    Booking BKNG has actually missed 2 out of the last 4 quarters after putting together a 5-year beat streak. Shares have also stalled out for the last year. What will push these shares back into a breakout mode?

5.    MercadoLibre MELI saw a rough patch in 2018 as Amazon pushed into some of its markets with free shipping, like Mexico. But it's beat big two quarters in a row and shares have soared in 2019. It has a forward P/E of 529, though. Can it sustain this rally?

[In full disclosure, the author of this article owns shares of BKNG in her personal portfolio.]

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All     

Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: DIS , MELI , MTCH , PLNT , BKNG


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar