Earnings season is far from over even though FAANG and a lot of the S&P 500 has already reported.

There are over 1,000 companies expected to repor t earnings this week including some hot big cap stocks, big brand restaurant and retail names, and a bunch of recent IPOs, including two of the unicorns.

It's not easy to beat every quarter or nearly every quarter for several years yet most of these five companies have been doing just that.

Who will surprise the Street this week?

5 Must-See Earnings Charts This Week

1. Walt Disney DIS has beaten just 3 times in a row so it doesn't have the long-term track record of some of the others this week. But, in 2019, shares have finally broken out of their multi-year channel thanks to their soon-to-come streaming service as well as their blockbuster summer movie season. How good was it?

2. Match Group MTCH has one of the best charts on the Street this week. It has beat 5 quarters in a row and shares are trading near all-time highs. It's trading at 39x forward earnings now though. Is it priced for perfection?

3. Planet Fitness PLNT is another stock with a beautiful chart. Not only is it trading near its all-time highs but it hasn't missed on earnings since its 2015 IPO. Like Match, it's pricey too at 49x. Can it keep its momentum?

4. Booking BKNG has actually missed 2 out of the last 4 quarters after putting together a 5-year beat streak. Shares have also stalled out for the last year. What will push these shares back into a breakout mode?

5. MercadoLibre MELI saw a rough patch in 2018 as Amazon pushed into some of its markets with free shipping, like Mexico. But it's beat big two quarters in a row and shares have soared in 2019. It has a forward P/E of 529, though. Can it sustain this rally?

[In full disclosure, the author of this article owns shares of BKNG in her personal portfolio.]

