5 Earnings Charts That Have the Sizzle

This is a fun week during earnings season.

Over 700 companies are set to report including 3 of the FAANG stocks, several social media stocks, top restaurant and consumer names as well as companies with the bes t earnings charts on Wall Street.

If you love earnings season, this is the week for you.

It's non-stop action.

Above the Fray

However, there are a group of companies that seem to transcend the rest o f earnings season every quarter.

These are the glitzy stocks. The ones everyone talks about. The kind you brag about to your friends that you bought 5 or 10 years ago.

Their charts are spectacular and their earnings track records are solid.

5 Spectacular Earnings Charts This Week

1. Visa V has the best chart on Wall Street. Hands down. Not only does it have a perfect earnings track record, as it hasn't missed in the last 5 years, but shares have broken out to yet another new high. It's no wonder investors just buy and hold it and live in it's glow. Is there still time to get into this stock?

2. Chipotle CMG has come full circle as its shares are close to the highs last achieved in 2015 before the PR disaster crushed the stock. If you have owned the last 5 years, you have a strong stomach. But it has now beat 6 quarters in a row and looks to have its old mojo back. Will it regain its crown as king of the restaurants?

3. PayPal PYPL hasn't missed since it was spun-off from eBay back in 2015. After stalling in 2018, shares are on the move higher again. It trades with a forward P/E of 39 which is pretty pricy. Can it keep the momentum?

4. ServiceNow NOW hasn't missed since Zacks data began in 2016. Shares have been on fire, up 163% over the last 2 years and 65% year-to-date. It's P/E is at a sky-high 90x. Is it priced for perfection?

5. McDonald's MCD may seem like the old guy in this list but shares have broken out to new 52-week highs in 2019. It's coming off a rare miss last quarter. It's unlikely to miss two quarters in a row but we'll see this week. There are no guarantees during earnings week.

