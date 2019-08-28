5 Dividend Growth Stocks on Sale

Given the collapse in yields and market uncertainty, the appeal for dividend ETFs has been on rise on investors' drive for juicy yields and consistent income. This is because investors can enjoy rising current income while anticipating capital appreciation irrespective of market conditions.





While there are several dividend stocks that could provide capital appreciation, honing in on stocks with a history of dividend growth leads to a healthy portfolio, with a greater scope of capital appreciation as opposed to simple dividend paying stocks or those with high yields.Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to large swings in the market, and thus act as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty as well as stock market volatility. At the same time, these offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts.Additionally, these stocks have superior fundamentals that make dividend growth a quality and promising investment for the long term. These include a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics. Further, a history of strong dividend growth indicates that dividend increase is likely in the future.Although these stocks do not necessarily have the highest yields, they have outperformed for a longer period than the broader stock market or any other dividend-paying stock.As a result, picking dividend growth stocks appears as a winning strategy when some other parameters are also included.: This selects stocks with a solid dividend growth history.: This represents stocks with a strong record of growing revenues.: This represents stocks with a solid earnings growth history.: This represents the rate at which a company's earnings are expected to grow. Improving earnings should help companies sustain dividend payments.: A ratio less than M-industry indicates that the stock is undervalued in that industry and that an investor needs to pay less for better cash flow generated by the company.: This ensures that the stock appreciated more than the S&P 500 over the past year.: Stocks having a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) generally outperform their peers in all types of market environment.: Our research shows that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.: A ratio less than X-industry indicates that the stock is cheap and undervalued in that industry.Here are five of the eight stocks that fit the bill:Minnesota-basedoperates large-format general merchandise and food discount stores in the United States, which include Target and SuperTarget. The company has a P/E ratio of 17.10 compared with the industry average of 20.98 and an expected earnings growth rate of 13.73% for fiscal year (ending January 2020). The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a Growth Score of A. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Ireland-baseddevelops, manufactures, distributes and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients worldwide. It has a P/E ratio of 19.24 compared with the industry average of 27.95 and an expected earnings growth rate of 6.51% for fiscal year (ending April 2020). The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of B.Washington-basedis engaged in developing, licensing and supporting software products, services and devices worldwide. The company has a P/E ratio of 25.92 compared with the industry average of 30.06. Its earnings are expected to grow 9.89% for the fiscal year (ending June 2020). The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of B.Massachusetts-baseddesigns, develops, manufactures, sells and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its earnings are expected to grow 5.49% this year while its P/E ratio stands at 20.96 compared with the industry average of 22.60. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of B.Florida-basedowns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has a P/E ratio of 18.97 compared with the industry average of 22.93. Its earnings are expected to grow 5.49% this year. It has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of B.You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks' portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance .