4 Ways the Trade War Will Continue to Affect Micron Stock

It has been a year full of ups and downs for Micron (NASDAQ: MU ) stock. The company is the third-largest chipmaker manufacturer and in recent months MU stock has been plagued by falling chip prices and trade war concerns.

Unfortunately, neither of these concerns will go away anytime soon. DRAM and NAND prices are unlikely to significantly improve until 2020. This is mostly due to an oversupply of chips and an undersupply from the commercial and consumer markets.

And last week, President Trump issued new tariffs on China, accelerating the trade war once again. On Monday, China's central bank let its currency fall to its lowest value since 2008.

This caused the Nasdaq Composite to fall 3.7% and companies like Micron that have heavy exposure to China will be hit the hardest. Shares of MU stock fell more than 5% as a result. Listed below are four serious headwinds that could affect the stock going forward.

Four Big Problems for MU Stock

Memory Chip Prices Will Stay Low for the Foreseeable Future

During the third quarter of 2019, Micron generated 64% of its sales from DRAM memory chips and 31% from NAND chips. So Micron's sales are heavily tied to the market prices of both of these chips. But the prices of both chips have been down over the last year and aren't expected to recover until 2020 .

The Semiconductor Index Is Down

And it's not just Micron that's experiencing these headwinds. The Semiconductor Index is down 3.6%, which makes this its fifth straight day of declines. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) fell more than 5% and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) fell 3.4%.

And just last week, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ) cut its full-year fiscal guidance. All in all, Bloomberg reported that Semiconductor sales are down 17% since June. These figures will likely rebound at some point, but they don't bode well for Micron stock in the short-term.

Chinese Companies Are Investing In Domestic Chip Production

The Chinese company Changxin Memory Technologies recently revealed it is producing its own DRAM chip. This is unlikely to pose an immediate threat to MU since the company's production is relatively small in comparison to what Micron produces.

But going forward, the company is investing $8 billion into its DRAM operations. And other Chinese companies may decide to invest in the domestic production of DRAM and NAND chips in an effort to reduce China's dependence on American chipmakers.

The Trade War Continues to Escalate Between the U.S. and China

The ongoing trade war with China will be the biggest headwind for Micron to overcome. In 2018, 57% of Micron's sales came from China, so the company relies heavily on China for a large portion of its revenue.

Of course, China is equally dependent on Micron in many ways, so it can't abandon the company overnight. But if Chinese attitudes toward American companies continue to sour, this will continue to affect MU stock for years to come.

As of this writing, Jamie Johnson did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

