4 Top-Ranked Columbia Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

Columbia Threadneedle Investments had nearly $459 billion of assets under management as of Mar 31, 2019. It has more than 2,000 employees, including more than 450 investment professionals across the world. Columbia provides investment services, and equity and income strategies across 17 countries in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.

The fund family is one of the leading global asset management groups, providing a variety of investment solutions and strategies to both individuals and institutions. In 2015, Columbia Management and Threadneedle Investments came together as Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

Columbia Global Infrastructure Fund Advisor Class CRRIX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of infrastructure-related companies or securities that are intended to finance infrastructure-related activities. CRRIX has returned 23.1% on a year-to-date basis.

As of May 2019, CRRIX held 50 issues with 5.08% of its assets invested in Atlantia SpA.

Columbia Convertible Securities Fund Advisor Class COVRX seeks total return, which consists of current income and capital growth. The fund invests themajority of its assets in convertible securities. The majority of convertible securities are not of investment grade. The fund invests a minority of its assets in Eurodollar convertible securities and foreign securities. COVRX may also invest in equity securities.COVRX has returned 17.9% on a year-to-date basis.

Yan Jin is one of the fund managers of COVRX since 2006.

Columbia High Yield Municipal Fund Class A LHIAX aims for total return. This total return comprises capital growth and current income that is exempted from federal income tax. The fund invests the majority of its assets in high yield securities. These securities include medium grade or below investment grade debt securities or unrated debt securities considered to be of comparable quality. The fund may also invest in bonds. LHIAX has returned 5.6% on a year-to-date basis.

LHIAX has an expense ratio of 0.86% compared with the category average of 0.93%.

Columbia Select Large Capitalization Value Fund Class A SLVAX aims for capital growth over the longterm. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of large-capitalization companies. These companies usually have market capitalizations in the range of those included on the Russell 1000 Value Index at the time of purchasing the securities. SLVAX has returned 14.9% on a year-to-date basis.

Richard S. Rosen is one of the fund managers of SLVAX since 1997.

