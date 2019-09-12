4 Top PIMCO Mutual Funds to Buy Today

PIMCO or Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC is a well-known global investment management firm. It offers a broad line-up of investment solutions that encompass the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estates, alternative investments and risk management.

Though the firm manages a large number of mutual funds across a wide range, it is best known for fixed income mutual funds. It boasts more than 2,200 employees across 12 countries and has trading operations in North America, Europe and Asia. The company had around $1.84 trillion of assets under management as of Jun 30, 2019.

Below we share with you four top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Fund Class A PFANX aims for maximum total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in a well-diversified portfolio of preferred securities and Capital Securities. Capital Securities are issued by U.S. and non-U.S. financial institutions. The fund may also invest a minority of its assets in common stocks. PFANX has returned 14% on a year-to-date basis.

Philippe Bodereau is the fund manager of PFANX since 2015.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund Class A PMJAX seeks long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of small-capitalization companies. The fund particularly focuses on small-cap companies in the United States. PMJAX has returned 7.1% on a year-to-date basis.

PMJAX has an expense ratio of 0.91% compared with the category average of 1.24%.

PIMCO Credit Opportunities Bond Fund Class A PZCRX seeks maximum total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in fixed income instruments of various maturities. The fund may invest in investment grade and high yield securities with half of its net assets in securities rated below B- by Moody's or equivalently rated by S&P or Fitch. If the security is unrated PIMCO determines its quality. PZCRX has returned 6.3% on a year-to-date basis.

As of Jun 30, 2019, PZCRX held 438 issues, with 14.42% of its assets invested in US 10 Year Note (CBT) Sept19.

PIMCO High Yield Fund Class A PHDAX aims for maximum total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of high-yield securities. The fund may also invest the minority of its assets in securities rated Caa or below by Moody's or rated likewise by S&P or Fitch. If the security is unrated PIMCO determines its quality. PHDAX has returned 11.3% on a year-to-date basis.

PHDAX has an expense ratio of 0.94% compared with the category average of 1.01%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds,

