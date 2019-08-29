4 Top Picks From Putnam Mutual Funds

Putnam Investments managed assets worth $174 billion as of July 2019, with $84 billion allocated to more than 90 mutual funds. The company operates in North America, Europe and Asia through offices in Boston, London, Sydney, Frankfurt, Singapore and Tokyo.

After the introduction of its fund in 1937, Putnam Investments gradually evolved as one of the most-renowned global financial investment companies. It provides a wide range of financial services, including 60 institutional strategies. At present, the Boston-based company has more than 170 investment professionals.

Below we share with you four top-ranked Putnam mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

Putnam Sustainable Future Fund Class A PMVAX seeks capital growth over a long period of time. The fund primarily invests in common stocks of U.S. companies of all sizes. The fund focuses on companies that its advisor believes focus on factors such as environmental sustenance, economic and social development etc. PMVAX has year-to-date return of 25.7%.

Katherine Collins is one of the fund managers of PMVAX since 2018.

Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Class A PNSAX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of small-capitalization companies with special emphasis on growth stocks. PNSAX has year-to-date return of 34.3%.

PNSAX has an expense ratio of 1.20% compared with the category average of 1.21%.

Putnam Pennsylvania Tax Exempt Income Fund Class A PTEPX aims for a high current income that is exempted from federal income tax and Pennsylvania personal income tax. PTEPX focuses on capital preservation and invests the majority of its assets in tax-exempted investments. Among these, there are investment-grade bonds whose interest is free of federal income tax and Pennsylvania personal income tax (however, it may be subject to federal alternative minimum tax). PTEPX has year-to-date return of 5.6%.

As of June 2019, PTEPX held 145 issues, with 1.85% of its assets invested in PENNSYLVANIA ST TPK COMMN TPK REV 5%.

George Putnam Balanced Fund Class R5 PGELX aims to offer a balanced investment that comprises a diversified portfolio of bonds and stocks that provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund mostly invests in a combination of common stocks of large American companies and bonds. PGELX has year-to-date return of 16.7%.

PGELX has an expense ratio of 0.73% as compared with the category average of 0.82%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Putnam Investment mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

