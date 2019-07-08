4 Top Franklin Templeton Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments prides itself in offering "exceptional asset management" to its clients in more than 170 nations. It has presence in 35 countries and more than 600 investment professionals. With around $712.3 billion assets under management as of Mar 31, 2019, Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm. The company offers investment management strategies and integrated risk management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

Below we share with you four best-ranked Franklin Templeton mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth R FSMRX seeks appreciation of capital over the long run. The fund invests the lion's share of its assets in equity securities of small and mid-cap companies. Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth R has three-year annualized returns of 15.2%.

Michael McCarthy is the fund manager of FSMRX since 1993.

Franklin Convertible Securities A FISCX invests a bulk of its assets in convertible securities. FISCX may invest almost all its assets in securities rated lower than investment grade. The fund may invest about one-fifth of its assets in preferred and common stocks as well as non-convertible debt securities. Franklin Convertible Securities A has returned 15.3% in the past three years.

As of May 2019, FISCX held 81 issues, with 2.76% of its assets invested in Atlassian Inc 0.62%.

Franklin DynaTech Fund Advisor FDYZX seeks capital appreciation over the long run. FDYZX invests a major portion of its assets in equity securities issued by companies, which are believed to be leaders in innovation and benefiting from new industry conditions. Franklin DynaTech Fund Advisor has returned 25.4% over the past three years.

Rupert H. Johnson is one of the fund managers of FDYZX since 1968.

Franklin High Yield Tax-Free Income A FRHIX invests the major portion of its assets in securities that are expected to provide yield exempted from federal income taxes, including the federal alternative minimum tax. FRHIX seeks a high level of tax-free income. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities, which may also include defaulted securities. Franklin High Yield Tax-Free Income A has returned 2.6% over the past three years.

As of May 2019, FRHIX held 659 issues, with 1.92% of its assets invested in SAN JOAQUIN HILLS CALIF TRANSN CORRIDOR AGY TOLL RD REV 0%.

