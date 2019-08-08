4 Technology & Health Stocks to Watch

Quantcast

These four technology and health-related stocks are looking strong technically.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) jumped 84 cents, or 11.7%, to $8.01 on Wednesday on 3.8 million shares, or more than 1 1/2 times its average volume.  The Canadian-American space company reported increased profits despite a decline in revenue.  The move broke the stock above the month-long declining channel, positioning it right at lateral resistance.  If it can get through $8.75, watch for a move next to $10-$10.50.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) rose $1.25 to $26 on 905,500 shares Wednesday on no news from the operator of cancer-focused genetic testing labs.  The stock has been in an orderly up-channel all year, and right now is near lateral resistance from the intraday highs of $26.14 on Wednesday and last Friday.  A move through there could get it to $28.75-$29 next.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) advanced $1.88 to $26.79 on 6.2 million shares Wednesday after the genetic information company topped revenue estimates in its quarterly financial report.  The move rallied the stock nicely off the bottom of its 2-month up-channel, and it's now at lateral resistance in the upper range of the channel. Watch for a move to $32 next.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) popped 57 cents, or 10.4%, to $6.02 on nearly 1.6 million shares Wednesday on no news.  The stock recently gapped up and pulled back for a week in an orderly pennant pattern, which is a favorite pattern of mine, before breaking out on Wednesday.  If the stock can take out the recent high at $6.60, then $8.50 would be the next target.

No holdings.

Harry Boxer is founder of TheTechTrader.com, a live trading room featuring his stock picks, technical market analysis, and live chart presentations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: MAXR , NEO , NVTA , SMSI


