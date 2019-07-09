4 T. Rowe Price Mutual Funds to Grab Today

T. Rowe Price is a renowned publicly owned investment management firm, headquartered in Baltimore, MD. The company was founded in 1937 by Thomas Rowe Price, Jr. It managed assets worth $1.07 trillion as of May 31, 2019, and prides itself in having more than 6,800 associates, including 571 investment professionals.

The company has around 16 offices globally and operates in four continents. It offers a full range of investment planning and guidance tools. The other offerings include mutual funds, sub-advisory services, retirement plans and separate account management for individual clients.

Below we share with you four top-ranked T. Rowe Price mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund OTCFX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests the majority of its assets in stocks of small companies. The fund's manager considers companies with market capitalization within or below the current range of organizations included on the Russell 2000 Index or the S&P SmallCap 600 Index as small. OTCFX has three-year annualized returns of 16.5%.

As of March 2019, OTCFX held 276 issues, with 1.28% of its assets invested in Teledyne Technologies Inc.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income FundPRFDX aims for high dividend income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks with a focus on large-capitalization companies that pay ou t dividends or are believed to be undervalued. The fund's yield is expected to be more than that of the Russell 1000 Value Index. PRFDX has three-year annualized returns of 10.9%.

John D. Linehan is the fund manager of PRFDX since 2015.

T. Rowe Price Tax-Efficient Equity Fund PREFX seeks to increase after-tax growth of capital through investments mostly in common stocks. The fund aims to buy and hold stocks of lucratively valued, high-quality growth companies for the long term. PREFX has three-year annualized returns of 15.9%.

As of March 2019, PREFX held 368 issues with 3.25% of its assets invested in Amazon.com Inc.

T. Rowe Price Financial Services PRISX seeks both capital growth and current income. The majority of its assets are invested in financial services companies. It may also purchase securities of companies involved in providing financial software. The fund uses fundamental bottom-up analysis to select securities. PRISX has three-year annualized returns of 16.6%.

Gabriel Solomon is the fund manager of PRISX since 2014.

