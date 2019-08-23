4 Stocks That Boast Superb Earnings Acceleration

Right from the top brass to research analysts, earnings growth interests all. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Notably, earnings are essentially revenues that the company generates after deducting the cost of production over a given period of time.

Earnings acceleration, however, works even better when it comes to boosting the stock price. Studies have shown that a majority of stocks had seen acceleration in earnings before a rally in stock price.

Future Outperformers

Basically, earnings acceleration is the incremental growth in earnings of a company. In other words, if the rate of a company's quarter-over-quarter earnings growth increases within a stipulated frame of time, it can be referred to as earnings acceleration.

In case o f earnings growth, you pay for something that is already reflected in the stock price. But, earnings acceleration helps spot stocks that haven't caught the attention of investors yet, which once secured will invariably lead to a rally in the share price. This is because earnings acceleration considers both direction and magnitude of growth rates.

Increasing percentage of earnings growth means that the company is fundamentally sound and has been on the right track for a considerable period of time. Meanwhile, a sideways percentage of earnings growth indicates a period of consolidation or slowdown, while a decelerating percentage of earnings growth may at times drag prices down.

This is the reason why earnings acceleration should be viewed as a key metric for share price outperformance.

Screening Parameters

Let's look at stocks for which the last two quarter-over-quarter percentage EPS growth rates exceed the growth rates of the previous periods. The projected quarter-over-quarter percentage EPS growth rates are also expected to be higher than the previous periods' growth rates.

EPS % Projected Growth (Q1)/(Q0) greater than EPS % Growth (Q0)/(Q-1) : The projected growth rate for the current quarter (Q1) over the completed quarter (Q0) has to be greater than the growth rate from the completed quarter (Q0) over one quarter ago (Q-1).

EPS % Growth (Q0)/(Q-1) greater than EPS % Growth (Q-1)/(Q-2) : The growth rate for the completed quarter (Q0) over one quarter ago (Q-1) has to be greater than the growth rate from one quarter ago (Q-1) over two quarters ago (Q-2).

EPS % Growth (Q-1)/(Q-2) greater than EPS % Growth (Q-2)/(Q-3) : The growth rate from one quarter ago (Q-1) over two quarters ago (Q-2) has to be greater than the growth rate from two quarters ago (Q-2) over three quarters ago (Q-3).

In addition to this, we have added the following parameters:

Current Price greater than or equal to $5 : This screens out low-priced stocks.

Average 20-day volume greater than or equal to 50,000 : High trading volume implies that the stocks have adequate liquidity.

The above criteria narrowed down the universe of around 7,735 stocks to only 10. Here are the top four stocks:

Novavax, Inc.NVAX focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current and next quarter is 49.6% and 55.8%, respectively.

The Cooper Companies, Inc.COO operates as a medical device company worldwide. The company has a Zacks Rank #2. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current quarter and year is 5.3% and 6.6%, respectively.

Veeco Instruments Inc.VECO manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company's expected earnings growth rate for the next quarter is 143.8%. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Maxar Technologies Inc.MAXR provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers. The company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current and next quarter is 13.3% and 163.8%, respectively.

