4 Reasons to Buy Och-Ziff Capital Management (OZM) Stock Now

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. OZM looks like a good investment option right now, driven by strength in fundamentals, and good earnings and sales growth prospects.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's current-year earnings has been revised 9.3% upward over the past 60 days, reflecting that analysts are optimistic regarding its earnings growth potential. Thus, the stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Moreover, the company's price performance looks impressive. Its shares have gained 58.2% over the past six months against a 5.7% decline recorded by the industry .






Here are a few other aspects that make Och-Ziff Capital Management an attractive investment option now.

Revenue Strength: After witnessing a decline in the top line over the past few years, the company's revenues are expected to improve in the near term. It has projected sales growth rates of nearly 25% for 2019 and 26% for 2020.

Earnings per Share (EPS) Growth: Och-Ziff Capital Management witnessed negative earnings growth over the last three-five years. However, this trend is expected to reverse in the near term as reflected by its projected EPS growth rates of more than 100% for 2019 and 22.4% for 2020.

Notably, the company has a decen t earnings surprise history. It recorded average positive earnings surprise of 41.1% over the trailing four quarters.

Superior Return on Equity (ROE): Och-Ziff Capital Management's ROE is 115.16%, significantly higher than the industry average of 13.24%. This indicates that the company reinvests its cash more efficiently than the industry.

Favorable Valuation: The stock looks undervalued right now in terms of its price/cash flow (P/CF) and price/earnings (P/E) ratios. The company has a P/CF ratio of 6.57, which is below the industry average of 8.49. Moreover, its P/E (F1) ratio of 8.74 stands lower than the industry average of 11.01.

Further, the stock currently has a Value Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank of 1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best upside potential.

Other Key Picks

Over the past 60 days, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. TPVG has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision of 1.2% for the current year. Additionally, the stock has gained around 43.2% so far this year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.'s TROW earnings estimates for 2019 have moved 4.1% upward over the past 60 days. The stock has gained 14.2% year to date. It also has a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Gladstone Investment Corporation's GAIN Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the current fiscal year has been revised 6.2% upward over the past 60 days. The stock has gained nearly 21.5% so far this year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

