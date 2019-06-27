4 Putnam Funds Worth Considering

Putnam Investments managed assets worth more than $169 billion as of May 31, 2019, of which $80 billion is allocated to more than 100 mutual funds, including equity and fixed income. The company operates in North America, Europe and Asia through offices in Boston, London, Sydney, Frankfurt, Singapore and Tokyo.

After the introduction of its fund in 1937, Putnam Investments gradually evolved as one of the most-renowned global financial investment companies. It provides a wide range of financial services, including 60 institutional strategies. At present, the Boston-based company has more than 170 investment professionals.

Below we share with you four top-ranked Putnam mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

Putnam Sustainable Future Fund Class A PMVAX seeks capital growth over a long period of time. The fund primarily invests in common stocks of U.S. companies of all sizes. The fund focuses on companies that its advisor believes emphasize factors such as environmental sustenance, economic and social development etc. PMVAX has three-year annualized returns of 8.6%.

Katherine Collins is one of the fund managers of PMVAX since 2018.

Putnam Small-Cap Growth Fund Class Y PSYGX aims for capital growth. The fund primarily invests in common stocks of small American companies, which focus primarily on growth stocks. The fund invests the majority of its net assets in securities of companies that have a size similar to those included on the Russell 2000 Growth Index. PSYGX has three-year annualized returns of 17.2%.

As of March 2019, PSYGX held 82 issues, with 3.35% of its assets invested in Five Below Inc.

George Putnam Balanced R5 PGELX aims to offer a balanced investment that comprises a diversified portfolio of bonds and stocks that provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund mostly invests in a combination of common stocks of large American companies and bonds. PGELX has three-year annualized returns of 9.1%.

PGELX has an expense ratio of 0.73% as compared with the category average of 0.82%.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders Y PNOYX seeks long-term capital growth by investing in common stocks of U.S. companies. While investing, the fund focuses on those companies that display a commitment toward sustainable business practices. The fund has three-year annualized returns of 17.2%.

As of March 2019, PNOYX held 86 issues, with 6.23% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

