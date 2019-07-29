4 Putnam Funds That Should Be on Your Buy List

Since the launch of its first fund in 1937, Putnam Investments has come a long way. It is now one of the most renowned financial investment companies in the world. Putnam had assets worth $175 billion under its management as of June 2019, of which mutual fund assets comprised $83 billion. The fund family allocated its assets in more than 90 mutual funds, including equity and fixed income funds.

The company has over 170 investment professionals and provides a wide range of financial services, including 60 institutional strategies. It now has presence in North America, Europe and Asia with offices in London, Boston, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Singapore and Sydney.

Below we share with you four top-ranked Putnam mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

Putnam Multi-Asset Absolute Return APDMAX fund aims for positive total return. In order to achieve that, the fund advisor focuses on lessening volatility over time. The fund combines directional and non-directional strategies for asset allocation. The first strategy aims for diversification in efficient investments while the latter aims to generate positive returns that have less exposure to traditional asset classes. PDMAX has year-to-date returns of 7.4%.

James A. Fetch is one of the fund managers of PDMAX since 2008.

Putnam Sustainable Future APMVAX fund aims for capital growth over a long period of time. The fund mostly invests in common stocks of American companies. In order to fulfil the advisor's objectives, these companies must contribute to sustainable social, environmental and economic development through their products and services. The advisor also considers the company's competitive position in its industry, potential for growth, dividends, cash flows and projected earnings etc. PMVAX has year-to-date returns of 22.8%.

PMVAXhas an expense ratio of 1.07% as compared with the category average of 1.10%.

Putnam Pennsylvania Tax Exempt Income Fund Class APTEPX aims for a high current income that is exempted from federal income tax and Pennsylvania personal income tax. The advisor focuses on capital preservation. PTEPX invests the majority of its assets in tax-exempted investments. Among these, there are investment-grade bonds whose interest is free of federal income tax and Pennsylvania personal income tax (however, it may be subject to federal alternative minimum tax). PTEPX has year-to-date returns of 4.9%.

As of March 2019, PTEPX held 143 issues, with 1.85% of its assets invested in PENNSYLVANIA ST TPK COMMN TPK REV 5%.

Putnam International Equity Fund Class R6POVEX aims for capital growth.The fund mainly invests in common stocks of large- and medium-capitalization non-U.S. companies that the fund advisor feels have good investment potential. The fund mostly prefers to invest in developed countries although it may invest in emerging markets as well. The majority of this fund's investments are in equity. POVEXhas year-to-date return of 16.7%.

POVEXhas an expense ratio of 0.79% as compared with the category average of 1.00%.

