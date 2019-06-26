4 Prudential Mutual Funds for Your Portfolio

Prudential Investments, now known as PGIM Investments, had more than $1.5 trillion of assets under management as Mar 31, 2019. This segment of Prudential Financial, Inc. provides a variety of funds, ranging from open and closed-end funds to equity and fixed-income funds. The company has been operating in the market for more than 135 years. Prudential Investments currently offers its services through 15 offices in 15 different countries over four continents.

The fund manager has more than 1,100 investment professionals, at least 300 senior executives and portfolio managers, and more than 700 permanent and rotational analysts. Its experienced workforce provides solutions to investors on protection from market volatility and generation of capital gains. The investment professionals of the company are also involved in managing assets of major corporations and pension funds worldwide.

Prudential Global Real Estate A PURAX fund seeks income and capital growth. The fund invests heavily in equity securities of real estate companies as well as real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other real estate securities. Prudential Global Real Estate A has three-year annualized returns of 5.9%.

Rick J. Romano is one of the fund managers of PURAX since 2007.

Prudential High-Yield A PBHAX fund seeks growth of income and capital. PBHAX invests a major portion of its assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income instruments with high yield. The fund invests its assets in bonds that are rated lower by Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) or BB or Standard & Poor's Ratings Group (Standard & Poor's). It also invests in below investment grade securities or "junk bonds." Prudential High-Yield A fund has three-year annualized returns of 7%.

PBHAX has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared with the category average of 1.02%.

Prudential Income Builder B PBCFX fund seeks growth of income and capital for the long run. PBCFX generally invests in a diversified portfolio, which consists of income-oriented strategies from both fixed income and equity market segments. Prudential Income Builder B has three-year annualized returns of 4.2%.

David Bessey is one of the portfolio managers of PBCFX since 2014.

Prudential Short-Term Corporate Bond A PBSMX fund invests a large chunk of its assets in corporation bonds irrespective of their maturity durations. PBSMX is expected to maintain an effective duration of not more than three years. The fund may also invest in mortgage-related and asset-backed securities. It may allocate a maximum of 35% of its assets in dollar-denominated debt securities issued by foreign entities. Not more than 20% of PBSMX is invested in securities that are rated below investment grade. Prudential Short-Term Corporate Bond A has three-year annualized returns of 2.1%.

As of May 2019, PBSMX held 600 issues with 0.84% of its assets invested in Citigroup Inc. 2.7%.

