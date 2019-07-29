4 PGIM Funds for Healthy Returns (Revised)

PGIM Investments offers a wide range of funds including equity and fixed-income, and open- and closed-end funds. The company currently offers services across 41 countries and territories including the United States, Asia and Europe. Investment professionals of the company are also involved in managing assets of major corporations and pension funds throughout the globe. Founded in 1875, Prudential Financial Inc. has more than $1.4 trillion in assets under management (as of Jun 30, 2019).

Below we share with you four top-ranked PGIM Investments mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Prudential Investments mutual funds .

PGIM QMA Small-Cap Value Fund TSVRX seeks above-average growth of capital. TSVRX invests the lion's share of its assets in common stocks of small-cap companies. The fund invests primarily in companies whose market cap falls within the range of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index or the Russell 2000 Index. TSVRX not only invests in U.S. equity securities and REITs but also in common stocks of non-U.S. companies. TSVRX has three-year annualized returns of 5.8%.

As of June 2019, TSVRX held 291 issues with 1.12% of its assets invested in Tech Data Corp.

PGIM Global Real Estate Fund PURAX seeks income and capital growth. The fund invests heavily in equity securities of real estate companies as well as real estate investment trusts and other real estate securities. PURAX has three-year annualized returns of 5.3%.

Rick J. Romano is one of the fund managers of PURAX since 2007.

PGIM Jennison Mid-Cap Growth Fund PEEAX invests a large chunk of its assets in equity and related securities of mid-cap companies, which have above-average growth prospects. PEEAX seeks appreciation of capital for the long run. PEEAX has three-year annualized returns of 14%.

PEEAX has an expense ratio of 1.06% compared with the category average of 1.17%.

PGIM High Yield Fund PBHYX seeks appreciation of current income and capital. PBHYX invests a major portion of its assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income instruments with high yield and are rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) or BB or Standard & Poor's Ratings Group (Standard & Poor's). It also invests in below investment grade securities or "junk bonds." PBHYX fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.2%.

Robert Spano is one of the fund managers of PBHYX since 2007.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Prudential Investments mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Prudential Investments mutual funds .

