4 Non-US Mutual Funds to Buy Now

Investors looking to diversify across a wide range of foreign countries, including both emerging and developed nations, can consider non-U.S. mutual funds. These are excellent choices for those who prefer funds that invest in companies based in foreign markets to those with significant domestic exposure.

Buffalo International Fund BUFIX invests a bulk of its assets in equity securities issued by recognized companies that are economically tied to different countries all over the world, excluding the United States. BUFIX may invest directly or indirectly in non-U.S. securities of developed as well as developing countries. The fund seeks capital growth over the long run. Buffalo International Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.2%.

As of March 2019, BUFIX held 90 issues, with 2.45% of its assets invested in Kering SA.

Fidelity International Capital Appreciation FIVFX primarily invests in securities of foreign companies including those that operate in emerging markets. FIVFX seeks growth of capital for the long run. It measures the industry's position as well as financial and market condition of each company before selecting investments. The fund focuses on acquiring securities of companies from different countries. Fidelity International Capital Appreciation fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.3%.

Sammy Simnegar is the fund manager of FIVFX since 2008.

MFS International Growth I MQGIX aims capital appreciation by investing primarily in securities of foreign companies, which also comprise emerging market equity securities. The fund invests in companies it believes have above-avera ge earnings growth potential. MQGIX has three-year annualized returns of 10.2%.

MQGIX has an expense ratio of 0.90% compared with the category average of 1.12%.

VY Morgan Stanley Global Franchise S IVGTX seeks long-term growth of capital. IVGTX primarily focuses on acquiring equity securities of companies that are believed to be undervalued and have a strong growth potential. IVGTX invests in securities of companies located throughout the globe including domestic firms and those that are located in both developed and emerging countries. The Hartford Global Growth HLS IA fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.4%.

As of March 2019, IVGTX held 31 issues, with 8.40% of its assets invested in Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.

