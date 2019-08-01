4 Must-Buy MFS Mutual Funds

Renowned global asset manager, MFS aims to provide an array of financial products and services to fulfil the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company manages worth over $488.8 billion (as of Jun 30, 2019).

The company has 1,900 employees dedicated to addressing clients' needs. MFS deals in more than 80 portfolios investing in not only domestic and global stocks, but also in fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, São Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below we share with you four top-rated MFS mutual funds.

Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund A Shares MIGFX seeks to invest in companies that have above-average growth potential and sustainable competitive advantages.The fund aims for capital growth over a long period of time and invests the majority of its assets in stocks. MIGFX has year-to-date returns of 24.3%.

Jeffrey C. Constantino is one of the fund managers of MIGFX since 2008.

MFS Government Securities Fund A Shares MFGSX aims for total return with a focus on current income. The fund also aims for capital growth. MFGSX invests most of its assets in U.S. government and agency securities at the same time considering factors such as macroeconomic indicators, valuations and market scenario. MFGSX has year-to-date returns of 4.8%.

MFGSX has an expense ratio of 0.86% compared with the category average of 5.22%.

MFS Research Fund A Shares MFRFX targets capital growth. The fund invests in several industries and aims to add value through its selection of stocks. The fund mostly invests in equity securities. MFRFX has year-to-date returns of 21.5%.

As of June 2019, MFRFX held 109 issues with 4.64% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

MFS Mid Cap Value Fund R4 Shares MVCJX aims to invest in medium-capitalization companies that have attractive valuations. The fund chooses to invest in high-quality companies that have strong business models, better-than-average returns and solid balance sheets. MVCJX has year-to-date returns of 19.9%.

MVCJX has an expense ratio of 0.83% compared with the category average of 1.10%.

