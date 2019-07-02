4 MFS Mutual Funds to Buy for Great Returns

Founded in 1924, MFS had nearly $472.9 billion in assets under management as of Mar 31, 2019. MFS deals in more than 60 portfolios, which invests in both domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income debt securities. The company focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfil the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company has 1,700 employees dedicated to address clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and effective risk management.

Below we share with you four top-rated MFS mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

MFS Municipal Income Fund Class I MIMIX invests the majority of its assets in securities and other investments that have federal income tax-free interest. The fund aims for total return with a focus on income exempted from federal income tax. MIMIX usually invests in municipal instruments and may invest a minority of its assets in municipal instruments that finance projects like those related to healthcare, education, utilities and housing etc. MIMIX has a year-to-date return of 5%.

MIMIX has an expense ratio of 0.49% compared with the category average of 0.85%.

MFS High Income Fund Class R3 MHIHX aims for total return with a focus on high current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in high-income debt instruments. The fund may also invest in other types of debt instruments. These include floating rate loans, foreign government securities and corporate bonds etc. MHIHX has a year-to-date return of 6.9%.

As of May 2019, MHIHX held 298 issues with 1.07% of its assets invested in CCO Holdings, LLC/ CCO Holdings Capital Corp. 5.75%.

MFS Growth Fund Class R3 MFEHX focuses on capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities. The fund's advisor invests MFEHX's assets in stocks of companies that the advisor feels have the potential for more-than-avera ge earnings growth against other growth companies. MFEHX has a year-to-date return of 17.6%.

MFEHX has an expense ratio of 0.92% compared with the category average of 1.07%.

MFS Research International Fund Class R6 MRSKX aims for capital growth. The fund mostly invests its assets in non-U.S. equity securities, which may include emerging market equity securities. These equity securities comprise common stocks and other securities that signify an ownership interestin a company or other issuers. MRSKX has a year-to-date return of 10.5%.

Victoria J. Higley is the fund manager of MRSKX since 2016.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>