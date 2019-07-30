4 Legg Mason Funds to Consider Today

Founded in 1899, Legg Mason is one of the world's largest asset managers with assets under management of nearly $758 billion as of Mar 31, 2019. Legg Mason and its affiliates manage mutual funds across a wide range of categories, including both equity and fixed-income funds.

It uses a multi-affiliate business model that allows each affiliate to operate with a high degree of autonomy utilizing its unique approach and processes. This Baltimore-based company serves both individual and institutional investors with around 3,300 employees in 39 offices throughout the globe.

Below we share with you four top-ranked Legg Mason mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds , their Zacks Rank and past performance.

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy Fund Class 1 LCBOX aims for the generation and appreciation of dividend income and capital growth over a long period. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities or other investments that will pay ou t dividends . The fund mostly invests in common stocks and may invest half of its assets in equity securities of foreign companies directly or via depository receipts. LCBOX has returned 19.6% on a year-to-date basis.

LCBOX has an expense ratio of 0.77% compared with the category average of 0.95%.

Western Asset Total Return Unconstrained Fund Class A WAUAX aims to increase total return over a long period of time. The fund invests at least half of its assets in debt and fixed income securities that carry at least a Baa or BBB rating at the time of purchase. The fund may participate in exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivative transactions as well. WAUAX has returned 4.9% on a year-to-date basis.

As of June 2019, WAUAX held 801 issues with 6.35% of its assets invested in United States Treasury Bonds 3.75%.

ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Fund Class A SASMX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests most of its assets in securities of small-capitalization companies. The portfolio managers follow a growth-oriented approach while investing. SASMX has returned 20.5% on a year-to-date basis.

Aram E. Green is one of the fund managers of SASMX since 2007.

ClearBridge Large Cap Value Fund Class A2 LIVVX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities or other investments with similar economic characteristics, of companies that have large market capitalization. LIVVX has returned 18.2% on a year-to-date basis.

LIVVX has an expense ratio of 0.95% compared with the category average of 1.01%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Legg Mason mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

