4 Invesco Mutual Funds for Spectacular Gains

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd had preliminary assets under management of $1,198.7 billion as of Jul 31, 2019. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 6,000 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services through offices in 20 countries.

This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Below we share with you four top-ranked Invesco mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds , their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fund Class Y VSMIX seeks capital growth for the long run. VSMIX invests a bulk of its assets in equity securities, including common stocks of small-cap companies that are expected to be undervalued. Invesco Small Cap Value Fund Class Y has three-year annualized returns of 7.9%.

VSMIX has an expense ratio of 0.87% compared with the category average of 1.24%.

Invesco Oppenheimer Discovery Fund Class A OPOCX aims for capital growth. The fund mostly invests in common stocks of American companies that, according to the portfolio managers, have favorable growth prospects. The fund focuses on small-capitalization companies, which are defined as issuers that are at the time of purchase within the range of market capitalization of the Russell 2000 Growth Index. Invesco Oppenheimer Discovery Fund Class A has returned 17.9% over the last three years.

As of July 2019, OPOCX held 97 issues, with 2.35% of its assets invested in Repligen Corp.

Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class Y OSMYX seeks capital growth by investing the majority of its assets in equity securities of small and mid-cap companies. OSMYX invests in those companies whose market cap is similar to those that are within the range of the MSCI All Country World (ACWI) ex-U.S. SMID Index. Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Y has three-year annualized returns of 12.7%.

Frank V. Jennings is a fund manager of OSMYX since 2018.

Invesco Multi-Asset Income Fund Class Y PIYFX aims for current income. The fund achieves its investment objective by actively allocating assets across multiple income-producing asset classes and strategies. The Adviser's Global Asset Allocation team deploys the fund's investment strategy and tactically adjusts the fund's portfolio through direct investments. Invesco Multi-Asset Income Fund Class Y has three-year annualized returns of 5.9%.

PIYFX has an expense ratio of 0.61% compared with the category average of 0.69%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>