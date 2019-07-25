4 Hartford Mutual Funds Worth Considering

Hartford Funds, a segment of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG), had total assets of around $117.6 billion under management (as of Mar 31, 2019). The company claims to manage at least 50 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes. Hartford Financial Services was founded in 1810 and is a well-recognized insurance company in the United States.

Hartford Funds focuses on meeting and even exceeding "traditional industry benchmarks" through "human-centric investing." The company believes that human-centric investing can help in creating solutions, products and advisor tools, which help in strengthening the bottom line and improving advisor-client relationships.

Hartford Small Company HLS Fund IA HIASX primarily invests its assets in common stocks issued by small-capitalization companies. The fund may also invest almost one-fifth of its assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers. Small-capitalization companies are those whose market capitalization falls within the collective range of the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices. HIASX has returned 19.1% in the last three years.

Steven C. Angeli is one of the fund managers of HIASX since 2000.

Hartford Core Equity Fund Class R5 HGITX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks. The fund's portfolio aims to be diversified broadly by industry and company. The advisor focuses more on large capitalization companies with market capitalizations that are similar to those of companies on the S&P 500 Index, although the fund may invest across a wide range of market capitalizations. HGITX has a three-year annualized return of 14.1%.

HGITX has an expense ratio of 0.49% as compared with the category average of 0.95%.

Hartford Stock HLS IB HIBSX seeks capital appreciation over the long run. Though HIBSX invests in equity securities of companies irrespective of their market capitalization, a significant portion of its assets are from securities of companies with market capitalization similar to those listed on the Russell 1000 Index. The fund may also invest a maximum of 20% of its assets in securities of foreign companies. HIBSX has three-year annualized returns of 13.5%.

As of May 2019, HIBSX held 43 issues, with 4.04% of its assets invested in McDonald's Corp.

Hartford Strategic Income A HSNAX seeks total returns over the long run with growth of income. HSNAX invests heavily in debt securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, which are expected to offer high returns. It invests in debt securities including junk bonds and highly rated securities. HSNAX has returned 5.7% in the last three-year period.

HSNAX has an expense ratio of 0.95% compared with the category average of 1.03%.

