4 Hartford Mutual Funds for Impressive Gains

By Zacks Equity Research,

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is recognized as a renowned insurance company in the United States. The company believes that "human-centric investing can create solutions and advisor tools that not only strengthen bottom lines but strengthen advisor-client relationships by helping investors better realize their true-life goals."

Hartford Funds - a segment of Hartford Financial Services - had total assets of $121.3 billion under management as of Jun 30, 2019 (excluding affiliated funds of funds). The company claims that it manages more than 50 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes.

Below we share with you four top-ranked Hartford mutual funds. Each has earned a  Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1  (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can  click here to see the complete list of funds .

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond Fund Class A STWVX invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income debt instruments that bear different maturities. The investment aims to provide total return after deducting taxes. Usually, the fund invests the majority of its assets ininvestment-grade fixed income debt securities. STWVX has returned 6.1% on a year-to-date basis.

STWVX has an expense ratio of 0.71% as compared with the category average of 0.74%.

The Hartford Strategic Income Fund Class A HSNAX aims to offer current income and long-term total return. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities. The fund usually invests in non-investment grade debt securities, foreign securities and highly-rated securities etc. HSNAX has returned 9.2% on a year-to-date basis.

As of July 2019, HSNAX held 1009 issues, with 12.21% of its assets invested in Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Sep19 Xcbt 20190930.

Hartford Core Equity Fund Class A HAIAX seeks capital appreciation. The fund mostly invests in large-capitalization companies that possess good business momentum, striking relative valuations and advancing quality trends.HAIAX has returned 21.9% on a year-to-date basis.

Mammen Chally is one of the fund managers of HAIAX since 1998.

Hartford Environmental Opportunities Fund Class A HEOMX aims for capital growth over a long period. The fund mostly invests in companies that garner revenues by actively trying to solve environmental issues. HEOMX has returned 18.5% on a year-to-date basis.

HEOMX has an expense ratio of 1.19% as compared with the category average of 1.30%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Hartford mutual funds, investors can  click here to see the complete list of funds .

