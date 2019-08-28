4 Gold Stocks to Buy as Gold Prices Reach 6-Year High

Gold prices are currently trending above $1,500 an ounce - at levels last seen in 2013. The latest tit-for-tat tariffs by the United States and China in their year-long trade war, losses in stock market, decline in yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note to below 2% and a weaker dollar have collectively helped lift the yellow metal's investment appeal.





The US-China trade war has dramatically escalated in the past week. On Aug 23, China hiked tariff on U.S. goods worth $75 billion and announced it will raise import duties on U.S.-made autos and auto parts. In retaliation, President Trump tweeted that starting Oct 1, $250 billion of Chinese goods will be taxed at 30%, up from the prior 25%. Trump also raised the tariff on $300 billion of Chinese goods to 15% from 10%, effective Sep 1.Consequently, investors' hopes for progress on U.S.-China trade talks faded. Stock markets tumbled on apprehensions that elevated tariffs will add to global economic weakness. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.47% to close at 25,777.90. The S&P 500 fell 0.32% to close at 2869.16 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.34% to finish at 7826.95. The 10-year Treasury note yield slipped to 1.49% - its lowest since July 2016. This caused the dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, to slide.Sales of new U.S homes witnessed a drop of 12.8% to 635,000 new homes in July from June's revised rate of 728,000 and projected figure of 647,000 units. So far this year, new home sales have risen just 4.1%, reflecting ongoing weakness in the housing market despite the reduction in mortgage rates.All these developments led to a renewed surge in gold prices , which had been enjoying a bullish run so far this year. Gold prices have been up 19.4% so far this year on account of a dovish Fed, doubts about the economic outlook and trade war.The Gold Mining industry has rallied 54.9% so far this year compared with the S&P 500's growth of 13.0%. Going by the forward 12 months EV/EBITDA multiple (a preferred valuation metric for mining companies that have high capital expenditures), the gold mining industry has a multiple of 8.0, much lower than the S&P 500's multiple of 11.3.





The group's Zacks Industry Rank , which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bright prospects in the near term. The Zacks Mining- Gold Industry, which is a 33-stock group within the broader Zacks Basic Materials Sector, currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #7, which places it at the top 3% of 256 Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



The combination of lower mined gold supply and higher demand, and geopolitical tensions could eventually drive prices north, which bodes well for gold-miners. Moreover, anticipation for rate cuts work in gold's favor. Lower the interest rates, the lesser will be the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, making gold attractive for investors holding other currencies.



We suggest four gold-mining stocks carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) that investors can take a look at. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM : This Toronto, Canada-based company carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share for fiscal 2019 suggests year-over-year growth of 157.14%. The estimate moved up 57% over the past 90 days. The company has a long-term estimated earnings growth rate of 1%. The company has an average positive earnings surprise history of 266.67%. Shares of this company have gone up 58.6% year to date.



Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for this Toronto, Canada-based company indicates year-over-year improvement of 34.19%. Further, the estimate has moved improved 20% over the past 90 days. The company has an average positive earnings surprise history of 9.63% over the trailing four quarters. The company has a long-term estimated earnings growth rate of 4%. Shares of this Zacks Ranked #1 stock has gone up 40.1% year to date.



Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD : This Toronto, Canada-based company carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for fiscal 2019 suggests year-over-year growth of 54.29%. The estimate has gone up 38% over the past 90 days. The company has an average positive earnings surprise of 8.33% over the trailing four quarters. The company has a long-term estimated earnings growth rate of 2.00%. Year to date, the company's shares have appreciated 46%.



B2Gold Corp. BTG : This Vancouver, Canada-based company carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has expected earnings growth of 25% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 25% over the last 90 days. The company has an average positive earnings surprise of 4.17% over the trailing four quarters. The stock has surged 27.7% so far this year.



