4 Franklin Templeton Funds for Spectacular Returns

With around $715.2 billion assets under management as of Jun 30, 2019, Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm. It offers investment management strategies and integrated risk-management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments prides itself in offering "exceptional asset management" to its clients in more than 170 countries throughout the globe. It has presence in 17 countries and more than 600 investment professionals. Franklin Templeton Investments is the biggest cross-border fund management group in the world.

Below we share with you four top-ranked Franklin Templeton mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds , their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Franklin Small Cap Growth FundFSSRX seeks appreciation of capital in the long run. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of companies with market capitalizations less than $1.5 billion or the highest market capitalization on the Russell 2000 Index, whichever is greater, at the time the security is purchased. FSSRX has three-year annualized returns of 15.4%.

As of May 2019, FSSRX held 123 issues, with 2.31% of its assets invested in Array BioPharma Inc.

Franklin Real Estate Securities FundFREEX invests about four-fifths of its assets in equity securities of companies from the real estate sector - primarily the real estate investment trusts (REITs). FREEX has three-year annualized returns of 1.9%.

FREEX has an expense ratio of 1.05% compared with the category average of 1.21%.

Franklin Michigan Tax-Free Income FundFRMTX aims to provide a high level of income which is exempt from federal income tax as well as Michigan personal income taxes. Further, this income is also consistent with prudent investment management as well as preservation of shareholders' capital. FRMTX has three-year annualized returns of 1.7%.

John Pomeroy is the fund manager of FRMTX since 1989.

Franklin Mutual U.S. Value FundFBSAX seeks high total return by investing the lion's share of its assets in stock of such companies, which the fund manager identifies as undervalued or trading at low price compared to its book value. FBSAX has three-year annualized returns 9.7%.

FBSAX has an expense ratio of 0.66% compared with the category average of 1.10%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

