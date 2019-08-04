4 China Stocks Getting Slammed as Trump Wages Currency War

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Wall Street is getting hit hard on Friday after China announced overnight a new batch of trade tariffs on U.S. imports.

President Donald Trump wasted no time responding, hinting on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) that he is preparing to take action to stop the U.S. dollar's rise to record highs. He added additional criticism at the Federal Reserve as well, who he believes is contributing to the problem with a reluctance to cut interest rates further.

As a reminder, China responded to Trump's last salvo of import tariffs with an aggressive weakening of their currency - which then caused the U.S. Treasury to label the country a currency manipulator. Stocks fell hard and fast this morning in response to all this. Here are four that are among the worst affected:

Alibaba (BABA)

Alibaba (NYSE: BABA ), China's version of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is down nearly 4% as I write this to cut back below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages. This after stalling out near the prior high set in late July. Shares have been in a long sideways pattern since the trade war kicked off in late 2017 and look likely to revisit the late 2018 lows near $130 - which would be worth a loss of more than 20% from here.

The company will next report results on Nov. 1 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $10.64 per share. When the company last reported on Aug. 15, earnings of $12.55 beat estimates by $2.09 on a 42% rise in revenues.

Luckin Coffee (LK)

Luckin (NASDAQ: LK ), which is China's take on Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) with a heavy emphasis on preordering and lower prices, looks set to return to its post-IPO lows as the trade war creates a drag on Chinese consumers. The company has no clear path to profitability despite impressive revenue growth as it aggressively expands its store base. Higher prices are likely needed, which undercuts the reason people are visiting in the first place.

The company will next report results on Nov. 14 before the bell. Analysts are looking for a loss of 48 cents per share on revenues of $206.9 million. When the company last reported on Aug. 14, a loss of 48 cents per share missed estimates by three cents.

JD.com (JD)

Chinese online retailer JD.com (NASDAQ: JD ) has stalled out near triple-top resistance around the $32-a-share level. Watch for another test of the 200-day average leading to a violation that could well give way to a retest of the late 2018 lows near $20. Such a move would be worth a loss of roughly a third from here.

The company will next report results on Nov. 19 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.18 per share on revenues of $128.1 billion. When the company last reported on Aug.13 earnings of $2.30 beat estimates by $1.76 on a 22.9% rise in revenues.

Petrochina (PTR)

Shares of China's large energy conglomerate, Petrochina (NYSE: PTR ), are in deepening trouble, falling to fresh lows today to cap a 40%+ decline off of the highs set in 2018. This violates the early 2016 lows and returns prices to levels not seen since 2009 as the last bear market was bottoming.

Hayman Capital investor Kyle Bass railed against the company on Twitter this week, wondering why the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allows the company to be U.S.-listed when it owns the Pacific Bravo tanker, which is carrying Iranian oil against sanctions.

As of this writing, William Roth did not hold any of the aforementioned securities.

