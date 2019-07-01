4 BlackRock Mutual Funds to Buy Today

BlackRock Inc. had a total of $6.52 trillion assets under management (as of Mar 31, 2019) across equity, fixed income, cash management, alternative investment, real estate and advisory strategies. It caters to institutional, intermediary and individual investors through a wide range of products and services.

BlackRock offers an array of risk management, strategic advisor and enterprise investment system services. Its offerings range from individual and institutional separate accounts to mutual funds and other pooled investment options. In order to strike a balance between risks and opportunities, BlackRock aims to provide a wide range of investment solutions to its clients.

BlackRock Allocation Target Shares Series M PortfolioBRAMXfundmostly invests in commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities, derivatives, dollar rolls, asset-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, U.S. Treasury and agency securities, cash equivalent investments, and when-issued and delayed delivery securities. The fund aims for total return, which is consistent with income generation, and apt investment management. BRAMX has a year-to-date ret urn of 3.7%.

BRAMX has an expense ratio of 0.01% compared with the category average of 0.67%.

BlackRock Exchange Portfolio BlackRock SharesSTSEXfund aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in a diversified and supervised portfolio of common stocks or convertible securities that management thinks has potential for growth over a long period. At present, the fund pays attention to mid- and large-capitalization companies although its investments are not limited by market capitalization. STSEX has a year-to-date return of 9.3%.

As of May 2019, STSEX held 27 issues with 22.97% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

BlackRock Allocation Target Shares Series E PortfolioBATEXfund aims to maximize federal tax-free yield. The fund invests in a combination of investment grade and non-investment grade municipal bonds. The goal of this fund is to provide its investors with more federal tax-free income against other municipal bond funds that mostly invest ininvestment grade securities. BATEX has a year-to-date return of 6.7%.

Theodore R. Jaeckel is one of the fund managers of BATEX since 2014.

BlackRock Event Driven Equity Fund Investor A SharesBALPXaims for capital gain over a long period of time. The fund invests most of its assets in equity securities and related derivative instruments that have similar economic characteristics. The fund follows its investment objective by opting for an event-driven strategy. BALPX has a year-to-date return of 2.9%.

BALPX has an expense ratio of 1.89% compared with the category average of 2.12%.

