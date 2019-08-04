4 Big Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

United States equities are catching a break Tuesday after President Donald Trump blinked and ordered the new 10% tariff on all remaining Chinese imports be delayed to December on certain high-profile items like cell phones and computer monitors. Yes folks, that means Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iPhone prices are safe - for now.

Ostensibly, this was done to ensure that measured inflation averages don't rise. This keeps the pressure on the Federal Reserve to consider further interest rate cuts to weaken the dollar and sends stocks higher.

That's resulting in a big relief bid in the market, bolstering a number of defensive high-dividend stocks.

Here are four worth a look right now:

Dividend Stock to Buy: Philip Morris International (PM)

Shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM ) were recently upgraded by Barclays analysts who are looking for a $100-per-share price target. While the company has been hurt by the rise of JUUL and other vaping competitors, it is responding with its own smoke-free products such as Marlboro's IQOS and HEETs. PM stock is enjoying a bounce off of its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The company will next report results Oct. 17 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.37 per share on revenues of roughly $7.7 billion. When the company last reported July 18, earnings of $1.46 per share beat estimates by 13 cents on a 0.3% decline in revenues. The company pays a 5.5% dividend.

Altria Group (MO)

Altria Group (NYSE: MO ) is the parent company of Philip Morris USA and Philip Morris International, the latter of which was spun off in 2008 . That move freed Altria of Philip Morris USA's legal and regulatory constraints.

MO stock is currently trading near the $46 per-share level, capping a long decline that started in early April. Altria stock has seen a roughly 18% loss from there.

MO stock pays a near 7% dividend yield. Shares were recently upgraded by Goldman Sachs analysts from neutral to buy, with a $59 price target assigned. The company will next report results Oct. 31 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.14 per share on revenues of $5.3 billion. When the company last reported on July 30, earnings of $1.10 per share matched estimates on a 6.4% rise in revenues.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Shares of casino operator Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS ) are finding their legs near the stock's early June lows around $52, setting up a rally to challenge its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and possibly push LVS stock back towards prior highs in the mid-$60s. Such a move would be worth a gain of around 20% from here.

The company will next report results Oct. 23 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of 77 cents per share on revenues of $3.3 billion. When the company last reported July 24, earnings of 72 cents per share missed estimates by 7 cents on a 0.9% rise in revenues. The company pays a 5.7% dividend yield.

Ford Motor Company (F)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) shares are basing near their 200-day moving average, setting up a rally to retest prior highs near $10.25 on the expectation that further interest rate cuts will boost auto affordability and thus demand. The company pays a 6.5% dividend yield.

Ford will next report results Oct. 23 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of 27 cents per share on revenues of $34.4 billion. When the company last reported July 24, earnings of 28 cents per share missed estimates by 3 cents on a 0.4% rise in revenues.

As of this writing, William Roth did not hold any of the aforementioned securities.

