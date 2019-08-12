4 Best PIMCO Mutual Funds to Invest in Today

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe with the help of more than 2,700 employees. PIMCO had around $1.84 trillion assets under management as of Jun 30, 2019.

PIMCO offers a broad line-up of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estates, alternative investments and risk management. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on fixed income.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund A PMJAX aims for growth of capital over a long period. The fund invests the majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of U.S. small market capitalization stocks. The fund applies the Research Affiliates Equity strategy, which is an innovative value approach that is designed to beat the Russell 2000 Value Index. PMJAX has returned13% on a year-to-date basis.

As of Mar 31, 2019, PMJAX held 956 issues, with 0.64% of its assets invested in Rent-A-Center Inc.

PIMCO High Yield Fund A PHDAX aims for maximum total return. The fund focuses on higher credit qualities in non-investment-grade bonds. The fund primarily invests in high-yield securities or junk bonds. The fund is designed to offer an appealing risk/reward trade-off for investors. PHDAX has returned 10.7% on a year-to-date basis.

PHDAX has an expense ratio of 0.94% compared with the category average of 1.01%.

PIMCO Senior Floating Rate Fund A PSRZX aims for high current income. The fund invests most of its assets in an actively managed portfolio of senior secured floating rate loans. The fund aims to offer risk-adjusted returns with a higher quality orientation. PSRZX has returned6.6% on a year-to-date basis.

As of Mar 31, 2019, PSRZX held 275 issues, with 3.46% of its assets invested in Cdx Hy28 5y Ice.

PIMCO Credit Opportunities Bond Fund A PZCRX seeks maximum total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities. PZCRX has returned5.8% on a year-to-date basis.

PZCRX has an expense ratio of 1.33% compared with the category average of 2.12%.

