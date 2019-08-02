4 Best Non-US Mutual Funds to Buy Now

Non-U.S. mutual funds provide excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across a wide range of foreign countries, including both emerging and developed nations. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove more profitable than those with significant domestic exposure.

Below we share with you four top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

Fidelity Latin America Fund FLATX aims for long-term capital appreciation. It invests the majority of its assets in securities of Latin American companies. The fund primarily invests in common stocks of companies. The fund, under normal circumstances, invests about 35% of its total assets in any industry that has more than a fifth of its operations in Latin America. FLATX has year-to-date returns of 22.1%.

William Pruett is the fund manager of FLATX since 2015.

T. Rowe Price Emerging Europe Fund TREMX aims to boost capital over a long period of time. The fund primarily invests in common stocks of companies that are situated in the emerging markets of Europe. Although the fund may invest in companies of any size, it mostly picks large- and medium-capitalization companies. TREMX has year-to-date returns of 19.9%.

TREMX has an expense ratio of 1.42% compared with the category average of 1.60%.

Hartford International Opportunities HLS Fund Class IB HBIOX fund aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests most of its assets in equity securities, comprising non-dollar securities of foreign issuers. In a bid to diversify its investments, the fund invests its assets across different countries with no bar on the amount of assets it invests in each. HBIOX has year-to-date returns of 18.6%.

As of June 2019, HBIOX held 106 issues with 3.31% of its assets invested in Nestle SA.

Fidelity Strategic Advisers Emerging Markets Fund FSAMX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the lion's share of its assets in securities of emerging market companies. The fund considers those countries as emerging markets as defined by the MSCI. The fund primarily invests in common stocks. FSAMX has year-to-date returns of 12.8%.

FSAMX has an expense ratio of 0.75% compared with the category average of 1.35%.

