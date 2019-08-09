4 Best Lord Abbett Mutual Funds to Buy Right Now

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth over $185.4 billion as of Jun 30, 2019. This privately held company has around 787 employees and 167 investment professionals dedicated to addressing clients' needs. Lord Abbett deals in more than 57 mutual funds, investing in not only domestic and global stocks, but also in fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfil the needs of investors. The company seeks successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that added to Lord Abbett's success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Below we share with you four top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund class ALAGWX seeks capital appreciation over a long period. The fund primarily invests in securities of small-capitalization U.S. companies. LAGWX has returned 42.6% on a year-to-date basis.

As of May 2019, LAGWX held 94 issues with 2.72% of its assets invested in Planet Fitness Inc A.

Lord Abbett Emerging Markets Bond Fund Class ALDMAX aims for maximum total return. In order to abide by its investment objective, the fund primarily invests in debt securities that are tied economically to emerging market countries. LDMAX has returned 13.6% on a year-to-date basis.

LDMAX has an expense ratio of only 0.98% compared with the category average of 1.08%.

Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund Class ALAFFX seeks growth of capital over a long period of time along with current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in dividend-paying stocks of large-capitalization U.S. companies. LAFFX has returned 16.3% on a year-to-date basis.

Walter H. Prahl is a fund manager of LAFFX since 2013.

Lord Abbett Bond Debenture Fund Class ALBNDX aims for high current income and long-term capital growth. The fund primarily invests in a diverse group of fixed-income securities and select equity-related securities. LBNDX has returned 11.3% on a year-to-date basis.

LBNDX has an expense ratio of only 0.79% compared with the category average of 1.03%.

