3M (MMM) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y

3M Company MMM reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter of 2019, with earnings and sales surpassing respective estimates by 7.8% and 1.9%. The company's earnings beat in this quarter is an improvement from the negative earnings surprise of 10.80% recorded in the first quarter of 2019.
Its adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were $2.20 per share. The quarter's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04. However, its bottom-line results decreased 28.3% year over year due to weak sales, rise in costs of sales and decline in operating results. Weak Organic Sales, Divestitures and Forex Woes Hurt Revenues
In the quarter under review, 3M's net sales were $8,171 million, reflecting a decline of 2.6% from the year-ago quarter. Results were adversely impacted by a 0.9% decline in organic sales (results in automotive and electronics businesses were soft in the quarter), 0.8% negative impact of divestitures and 1.8% adverse impact of foreign currency translation, partially offset by 0.9% gain from acquisitions.
However, the company's net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,021 million.
On a geographical basis, sales in the United States grew 1.7% year over year while that in the Asia Pacific decreased 3.5%. Europe, Middle East and Africa's sales declined 9.4% and that of Latin America/Canada slipped 2.9%.
Effective from the second quarter of 2019, the company realigned its business segments from five to four - including Safety & Industrial; Transportation & Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The segmental information is briefly discussed below.
Revenues from the Safety and Industrial segment totaled $2,961 million, decreasing 9% year over year. This decline was due to a 2.1% adverse impact of forex woes, 5% fall in organic sales and 1.9% negative impact of divestitures.
Revenues from the Transportation & Electronics segment totaled $2,452 million, decreasing 2.9% year over year. Results were adversely impacted by a 1.2% fall in organic sales and a 1.7% decline from forex woes.
Revenues from the Health Care segment were $1,831 million, rising 5.8% year over year. While organic sales grew 3.5%, unfavorable currency translation adversely impacted sales by 2.1%. Acquisitions had a positive 4.4% impact.
Revenues from the Consumer segment declined 0.5% year over year to $1,303 million. Forex woes had an adverse impact of 1.2% while organic sales were positively impacted by 0.7%. Cost of Sales Increase, Operating Margin Falls Y/Y
In the quarter under review, 3M's cost of sales increased 2% year over year to $4,313 million. It represented 52.8% of net sales compared with 50.4% in the year-ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 6.3% year over year to $1,686 million. It represented 20.6% of net sales versus 21.5% in the year-ago quarter. Research, development and related expenses increased 0.4% to $470 million. It represented 5.8% of the quarter's net sales versus 5.6% in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted operating income in the quarter under review declined 29.1% year over year to $1,702 million. Adjusted operating margin was down 780 bps year over year to 20.8%. Adjusted tax rate in the reported quarter was 19.6% versus 20.8% in the year-ago quarter. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Exiting the second quarter, 3M had cash and cash equivalents of $2,849 million, down approximately 3% from $2,938 million at the end of the las t report
ed quarter. Long-term debt balance decreased 4.3% sequentially to $14,914 million.
In the reported quarter, the company generated net cash of $1,662 million, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. Capital used for purchasing property, plant and equipment increased 15.3% year over year to $421 million. Free cash flow in the quarter was $1,241 million versus $1,534 generated in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow conversion was at 110%.
During the first half of 2019, the company used $1,660 million for paying dividends to shareholders while repurchased $1,101 million shares. Restructuring Actions
3M worked on some restructuring and other actions to lower costs, boost productivity and increase cash flow generation (by lowering capital investments, reducing inventories and increasing indirect cost actions) in the second quarter. Related pre-tax charges recorded in the quarter totaled $148 million (or 21 cents per share).
Pre-tax annual savings are anticipated to be $225-$250 million while savings are predicted to be $110 million (or 15 cents per share) in the second half of 2019. Outlook
3M remains committed toward making investments in research and development as well as growth programs. Driving shareholder value is a priority too.
For 2019, the company maintained its adjusted earnings projection at $9.25-$9.75 per share. Tax rate is likely to be 20-22%.
Organic sales growth guidance has been reiterated too at (1)-2%. Acquisitions, net of impact from divested assets, will have a neutral impact while forex woes will likely hurt sales by 1%.
Net cash generated from operating activities is anticipated to be $6.3-$7 billion (down from previously mentioned $6.4-$7.2 billion) while capital expenditure will likely total $1.6-$1.7 billion (maintained). Free cash flow is predicted to be $4.6-$5.4 billion (down from the prior $4.7-$5.6 billion) while free cash flow conversion is maintained at 95-105%.
Further, shares worth $1-$1.5 billion (versus the previously stated $2-$4 billion) will likely be repurchased during 2019. Return on invested capital will likely be 20-22% (same as previous). 3M Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
3M Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | 3M Company Quote
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
With a market capitalization of approximately $102.3 billion, 3M currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Conglomerates sector are General Electric Company GE , Danaher Corporation DHR and United Technologies Corporation UTX . While General Electric currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), both Danaher and United Technologies carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for Danaher and United Technologies have improved for the current year while remained stable for General Electric. Further, avera ge earnings surprise for the last four quarters was 5.56% for General Electric, 3.25% for Danaher and 13.19% for United Technologies.
This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019
Research indicates one sector is poised to deliver a crop of the best-performing stocks you'll find anywhere in the market. Breaking news in this space frequently creates quick double- and triple-digit profit opportunities.
These companies are changing the world - and owning their stocks could transform your portfolio in 2019 and beyond. Recent trades from this sector have generated +98%, +119% and +164% gains in as little as 1 month.
Click here to see these breakthrough stocks now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report General Electric Company (GE): Free Stock Analysis Report Danaher Corporation (DHR): Free Stock Analysis Report 3M Company (MMM): Free Stock Analysis Report United Technologies Corporation (UTX): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investment Research