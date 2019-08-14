3M Company (MMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

3M Company ( MMM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MMM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MMM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $164.88, the dividend yield is 3.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMM was $164.88, representing a -24.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $219.75 and a 4.33% increase over the 52 week low of $158.04.

MMM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Stryker Corporation ( SYK ) and Becton, Dickinson and Company ( BDX ). MMM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.28. Zacks Investment Research reports MMM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -11.17%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MMM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MMM as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF ( DIA )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial ( XLI )

Vanguard Industrials ETF ( VIS )

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF ( FIDU )

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF ( GIGB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GIGB with an increase of 6.38% over the last 100 days. DIA has the highest percent weighting of MMM at 4.24%.