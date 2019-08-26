3 USAA Funds to Invest in for Stellar Returns

Founded 40 years ago, USAA Investment Management Company, has $81.3 billion of assets under management (as of Apr 30, 2019) invested in more than 50 mutual funds. None of the mutual funds bears any sales load.

USAA allocates assets across a wide range of mutual fund categories, including both equity and fixed-income funds. The company seeks to follow military values - Service, Loyalty, Honesty and Integrity - to offer financial services, including brokerage services and discretionary asset management.

On Jul 1, 2019, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. announced that it has completed the acquisition of USAA Asset Management Company. This comprises USAA's Mutual Fund and ETF businesses and the investment management company's 529 College Savings Plan.

USAA Growth And Tax Strategy Fund USBLX is an asset allocation fund that looks for a conservative balance between income and capital appreciation over a long period of time. The majority of this income is free of federal income tax. USBLX has returned 12.7% on a year-to-date basis.

As of June 2019, USBLX held 726 issues, with 2.02% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

USAA Income Fund USAIX seeks maximum current income. The fund mostly invests in U.S. dollar-denominated fixed-income securities. These securities are usually selected for their high yields which are relative to the risk involved. The fund invests the majority of its assets in investment-grade securities and may invest up to 10% of its net assets in below-investment-grade securities. USAIX has returned 8.1% on a year-to-date basis.

Julianne Bass has been one of USAIX's managers since 2012.

USAA Target Managed Allocation Fund UTMAX seeks to increase total return, mainly through capital growth. The fund invests most of its assets in U.S. and/or non-U.S. equity securities and fixed-income securities. The fund does this by investing in shares of other investment organizations, which may comprise real estate securities, ETFs and REITs. UTMAX has returned 14.4% on a year-to-date basis.

UTMAX has an expense ratio of 0.84% compared with the category average of 1.37%.

