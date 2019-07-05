By Michael Foster

IaEURtmll unmask these three steady retiremen t dividends shortly (including one that even pays you every month, as opposed to every quarter), and rank them from worst to first. First, I have to tell you that all three come from a place that will surprise you: the tech sector.

I know: technology is the last place most folks think to look for 9% dividends. Tech is, after all, best known more for big gainsaEUR"think the 39,000% price gain youaEURtmd have banked if youaEURtmd bought Apple ( AAPL ) at its December 1980 IPOaEUR"than big dividends. (Apple pays a meager 1.5% payout today.)

So weaEURtmre not going to buy shares of AppleaEUR"and especially not its miserly 0%-paying cousins, like Facebook ( FB ),Alphabet ( GOOGL ) or Netflix ( NFLX ). Instead, weaEURtmre going to tap our big tech dividends through tech-focused closed-end funds (CEFs) .

ThataEURtms because there are a few CEFs that invest heavily in tech firms while also paying dividends as high as 9%, like the three weaEURtmll dive into shortly.

But before I do that, letaEURtms talk about why you want tech now.

You might have heard that tech stocks are overvalued these days. ThereaEURtms a good reason for this: the media loves to put out over-torqued, fear-driven stories about tech. On the investing side, much of this reporting points to one number: the sectoraEURtms supposedly aEURoehighaEUR price-to-earnings ratio of 29.6, compared to 18.9 for the rest of the market.

But that aEURoehighaEUR number is actually a bargain in disguise. Consider the numbers tech firms are putting up, with revenue growth of 12.7% annualized over 10 years, much more than the S&P 500aEURtms 9.1% growth.

And these companies are doing an amazing job of converting those sales into skyrocketing earnings. Check out this chart:

A Hidden Value Play



Source: Fidelity, CEF Insider

While the broader marketaEURtms earnings are slumping, IT is seeing earnings up by nearly 50%!

HereaEURtms the upshot: with that profit growth factored in, todayaEURtms 29.6 P/E ratio for tech would be just 17.1 in a year if prices donaEURtmt budge. Which means prices do look set to budgeaEUR"higher.

ThataEURtms why tech is worth buying now: itaEURtms the most overlooked value play out there!

3 Tech Dividends Up to 9%, Ranked Worst to First

Instead of trying to pick tech winners yourself, you could look to passive ETFs like the Invesco QQQ Trust ( QQQ ) or the Select Technology SPDR ETF (XLK) . But neither is a great income play. As you can see below, there are three other options that are far better.



Source: CEF Insider

The three CEFs on the right of this chart focus on tech: the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST), the Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) and the Columbia Seligman Premium Tech Growth Fund (STK). LetaEURtms take a look at all three, starting with our third-best pick now.

That would be STK, which looks intoxicating with its 9% yield and portfolio of big names like Visa (V), Broadcom (AVGO) and Apple. However, STK sits in third spot due to its more limited upside potential: itaEURtms now trading at a 2.4% premium to NAV, despite underperforming BST on a total-return-NAV basis for 2019.

Same Sector, Wildly Different Returns



In the No. 2 spot: QQQX, whose return is worse than that of STK this year. However, this fund is at least trading at a discount of nearly 1%, which doesnaEURtmt sound like a lot, but it has traded at an 8% premium recently. And while that premium will likely return soon, QQQX isnaEURtmt the best tech bet of our trio.

That would be BST. Not only is this CEF the top performer on a NAV basis for 2019, itaEURtms also trading at a small (0.6%) discount to NAV. But BST has traded at a 10% premium to NAV as recently as February, and as high as a 15% in mid-2018.

When the market gets income-hungry and realizes the value in the tech sector, expect BSTaEURtms premium to return to that level, resulting in 15% capital gains on top of its 5.6% income stream (paid monthly). While that isnaEURtmt the highest yield of our three tech CEFs, BSTaEURtms capital-gains potential more than justifies taking the smaller income stream.

