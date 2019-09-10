3 Top Small-Cap Blend Funds for Amazing Returns

Investors with a high-risk appetite and an interest in growth and value investing may choose small-cap blend mutual funds to boost their portfolio. While blend funds, also known as "hybrid funds," aim for value appreciation by capital gains, small-cap funds have higher growth prospects than their large and medium counterparts. Blend funds provide significant exposure to both growth and value stocks and owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund's equity style box.

Funds investing the majority of their assets in securities of companies with market capitalization below $2 billion are generally considered small-cap mutual funds. Though funds investing in small-cap stocks are believed to have more exposure to market volatility than large or medium ones, they are also expected to provide diversification across sectors and companies. Moreover, small-cap companies are believed to be less affected by a global downturn, thanks to less international exposure.

Below we will share with you three top-ranked small-cap blend mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio Class AQUASX aims for capital growth over a long period. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of securities.

As of July 2019, QUASX held 112 issues with 1.79% of its assets invested in Chegg Inc.

JPMorgan Small Cap Core Fund Class R5 VSSCX seeks long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies. These companies are those that, at the time of purchase, have market capitalization equivalent to companies included on the Russel 2000 Index.

VSSCX has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared with the category average of 1.14%.

Emerald Growth Fund Class A HSPGX aims for capital growth over a long period. The fund invests across all market capitalizations, especially focusing on companies it believes to have strong potential for growth. The fund mostly invests in equity securities.

Kenneth G. Mertz is the fund manager of HSPGX since 1992.

